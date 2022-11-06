Spider-Man: No Way Home was not only one the highest grossing films of 2021, but a legendary tribute of the three generations of Spider-Man. Many actors from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s respective universes reprised their characters and furthermore recounted memorable moments from the past.

The film was not only an extraordinary conclusion to the trilogy but nostalgic for Spider-Man fans who got the opportunity to see all three generations come together. Beyond bringing back beloved characters of the Spider-Man universe, the film incorporated small moments that celebrate the long-standing legacy of the character.

“I’m something of a scientist myself”

Prior to turning into the Green Goblin, Norman Osborn (William Dafoe) was a brilliant scientist who, although arrogant, was highly intelligent and proud of himself. In Spider-Man (2002), one of his most iconic lines was “You know, I’m something of a scientist myself.” This went on to become a famous meme.

In this film the comment was a nod to his true nature, which was about to return to that person again. As a defining statement for Osborn, the line was a foreshadowed moment that he was on the path back to himself after being cured.

“The power of the sun in the palm of my hand”

Dr. Octavius (Alfred Molina) was introduced as the antagonist of Spider-Man 2 (2004). He was a passionate scientist until the fusion experiment went wrong, causing not only the tentacle arms to fuse to his spine, but develop autonomy. During his first attempt, Dr. Octavius equates his design of the arc reactor to the sun.

Dr. Octavius is bewildered at the sight of the arc reactor that Tony Stark created, something he strived to achieve in his own career. In both instances, when this phrase was said, it reflected the passion that he felt for his work. Beyond the tentacles dominating control, Dr. Octavius is still the same at the heart of it. What’s more, is that the magnitude of his original project has been achieved.

“Trying to do better”

When Dr. Octavius recognized Peter (Maguire) as the one from his world, they shared an emotional reunion. Asking Peter how he is, he responds that he is “trying to do better,” echoing the first time they met, 17 years ago.

The scene acknowledges the ever-developing character arc of a hero while being a nostalgic moment for fans. When he said to Tobey that “you’re all grown up”, many fans of the original Raimi trilogy expressed that this line resonated with those who grew up with these films as they felt Doc Ock was talking to them.

"Are you okay?"

In The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), Peter’s love interest, Gwen Stacy is killed, where he laments in his grief and blames himself. With her unexpected death, there were many loose ends as to what happened to Garfield’s Spider-Man, leaving his character arc incomplete in some ways.

His earlier comment that he “stopped pulling [his] punches” provides some insight into what happened after. Although there is a brief moment where audiences believe MJ could face the same fate as Gwen, Garfield is ultimately able to save MJ, redeeming himself and getting emotional closure. Asking MJ if she is okay takes us back to TASM2 where he whispers, “you’re okay.”

“You were never a nobody”

Garfield’s Spider-Man was shown to be a source of inspiration for others as the friendly neighborhood hero who always looks out for the little guy. Despite working hard, Max was overlooked and underappreciated a lot of the time, fueling his insecurities and feeling of inadequacy.

When Spider-Man first saves Max’s life, he questions why he’d save a nobody, only for Spider-Man to encourage him saying he is somebody. Giving Max a reason to believe himself, Max idolizes Spider-Man. Following their altercation in Spider-Man: No Way Home where Max is cured, he laments that there is no longer anything special about him. Once again, Spider-Man reminds him that he was “never a nobody,” paralleling their first interaction.

“With great power, comes great responsibility”

In both Spider-Man (2002) and The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), Uncle Ben shared this line of wisdom prior to his demise. Leaving both Peters guilt wrecked over his loss, the line becomes an epithet of inspiration as they take on the hero role.

For Maguire and Garfield, the line was a transitioning moment from Peter Parker to Spider-Man. With Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, he gained more than the other two but eventually lost the most by far. The line was defining for the three generations of Spider-Men, as it spurred immense character growth.

“My back”

An iconic joke from the film dates to the first Spider-Man film, in which after swinging using his newfound powers for the first time, Tobey Maguire complains of his back pain. Dating back, prior to the film of Spider-Man 2, Tobey complained of exacerbated back pain, which made shooting difficult.

In this film, Garfield and Maguire relate to each other as they discuss the back pain they experience on account of web-slinging and swinging. Garfield then proceeds to crack Maguire’s back, a moment that references what happened both on and off-screen.

“They have crime in Boston, right?”

Many viewers didn’t catch the reference to Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, where Peter and Gwen discuss their future together in England. In both films, Peter plans to relocate to be with their respective love interests.

Arguably, the line hints at the highly anticipated rumored appearance of Garfield. It also eerily foreshadows that Peter (Holland) and MJ might have the same fate, not a ‘happily ever after’ ending, just like Peter (Garfield) and Gwen didn’t get to live out their lives together.

“Go Get ‘em Tiger”

Peter’s first day back to Midtown High School after he is revealed to be Spider-Man gives viewers a glimpse of the overlap between his normal teenager life and that of a superhero. Betty reports that the events on the school news, announcing “go get ‘em tiger! Or should I say spider.”

Although the school mascot is a tiger, it’s a reference of the nickname that MJ gave Peter in both the comics and the Sam Raimi trilogy. These little moments, beyond the guest appearances and nostalgic conversations about past films, make this film, not only a continuation of an individual character arc, but a homage to Spider-Man.

“Can the Spider-Man come out to play?”

In the first Raimi film, the Green Goblin phones Peter taunting him. Norman’s calm voice is genuinely terrifying, capturing the unhinged craze. In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Norman arrives at the Statue of Liberty, instigating a chaotic battle.

As he asks whether “the Spider-Man can come out to play,” the camera pans to Maguire. His face reflects pure fear as he has witnessed Green Goblin’s mania before. In that split second, his eyes widen changing from fear to anger to determination.

