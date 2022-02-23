The moment we have all been waiting for is almost upon us, Spider-Man: No Way Home is coming home. Today, Sony Pictures has announced that the conclusion of the Marvel Studios Spider-Man trilogy will be available for purchase on Digital starting March 22 and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on April 12!

Sony Pictures made the announcement today on their official Twitter account with a picture that is sure to excite Spider-Man fans. They shared a recreation of the "Spider-Man point meme" with Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire in their respective Spidey suits, with the caption "Of course, we got THE meme." Giving fans across the world exactly what they've been craving since it was first rumored Garfield and Maguire would be appearing in the film.

Spider-Man: No Way Home sees Holland's Spider-Man in his toughest challenge yet. With his secret identity as Peter Parker revealed to the world, he turns to fellow superhero Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make the world forget with a spell. But, when the spell goes haywire, the multiverse is opened up, and Spider-Man finds himself in more danger than ever as villains from other realities arrive looking for revenge on the Spider-Man they fought. Holland's Spider-Man then teams up with Garfield and Maguire's Spider-Men to try and stop the villains and save the multiverse.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been quite the success for Sony and Marvel. The film has made over a billion dollars at the international box office and recently beat out Avatar to become the third highest-grossing film at the U.S. domestic box office.

Alongside Holland, Garfield, Maguire, and Cumberbatch, the newest Spider-Man film features Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Benedict Wong, and J.K. Simmons, all reprising their roles from past MCU films. Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Thomas Haden Church, and Rhys Ifans all reprise their roles as villains in past Spider-Man series as well. Jon Watts directs the closer on his Spider-Man trilogy with the script written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

The specific special features that will be included in the home release of Spider-Man: No Way Home have yet to be announced, but the Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD editions of the film are available for pre-order now and will become available on Digital starting March 22 and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on April 12.

