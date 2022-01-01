Disney’s Spider-Man: No Way Home is expected to cross the $600 million mark domestically by the end of the weekend, with another top-place finish at the box office. The film raked in $15.4 million on the final Friday of 2021, and is estimated to make around $50 million on the first weekend of the new year.

No Way Home is still drawing audiences to theaters, despite the looming threat of a new coronavirus variant. The film’s strong performance at the box office concludes an excellent year for Sony Pictures, which also delivered notable hits in Venom: Let There Be Carnage ($212 million domestic) and Ghostbusters: Afterlife (a somewhat surprising $121 million). When all is said and done, No Way Home’s over $600 million domestic haul by the end of this weekend will make it the tenth highest-grossing film in history.

Universal’s Sing 2 claimed the number two spot, with an estimated weekend total of just under $20 million, and a Friday haul of 6.4 million. This takes the animated sequel’s running domestic total to $76.4 million. Written and directed by Garth Jennings, Sing 2 is a follow-up to the hit 2016 film, which tapped out with over $630 million worldwide.

Image via Sony

RELATED: 'Spider-Man' to 'The Avengers': The MCU Trilogies, Ranked

Lionsgate’s American Underdog, a faith-based sports drama starring Zachary Levi, shazam-ed its way to $4 million this weekend, which is good enough for a number three spot and a running domestic total of $12 million.

Finishing with a disappointing $1.2 million on Friday for a weekend estimate of $3.7 million, 20th Century Studios’ The King's Man is languishing with just over $16 million domestically. That’s a terrible figure for the third film in a franchise whose first two entries had made over $800 million combined, worldwide. The prequel, starring Ralph Fiennes and Harris Dickinson, tells the origin story of the franchise’s fictional spy organization, and was expected to take the series into bold new directions. No word yet on how this impacts the planned fourth film, which is also set to be directed by franchise mainstay Matthew Vaughn.

Speaking of disappointments, The Matrix Resurrections rounded out the top five this weekend with an estimated $3.2 million, after $1 million on Friday. This takes the film’s running domestic total to just under $30 million, which isn’t what you’d expect from a much-anticipated entry in a legacy franchise. The film reportedly cost $190 million to make, and continues Warner Bros’ troubling trend of delivering box office underperformers in 2021. This can mostly be attributed to the studio’s controversial decision to release each of its movies day-and-date on the HBO streaming service this year. Resurrections was the final film in this lineup, and WB will return to a more conventional roll-out strategy in 2022, although the theatrical window for the studio’s films will be significantly reduced.

Next weekend will see the release of director Simon Kinberg’s spy film, The 355, which stars Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger, Lupita Nyong’o, and Fan Bingbing.

13 Best Uses of Miniature Effects in Film Using models prove filmmakers can still go big on a smaller scale

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email