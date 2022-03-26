As if it hadn't broken enough records already, Sony's Spider-Man: No Way Home will become the third film in history to cross the $800 million mark domestically this weekend. The superhero extravaganza is poised to make $1.85 million in its 15th weekend, for a running domestic total of $800.4 million.

The two other films that have made more than $800 million domestically (unadjusted for inflation, of course) are Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936 million) and Avengers: Endgame ($858 million). No Way Home has outperformed hits such as Avatar, Black Panther, and The Avengers. Internationally, the film has made nearly $1.9 billion after opening to record-breaking numbers in December.

It's safe to say that No Way Home performed about as well as it would have in non-pandemic times. It boggles the mind to speculate just how much better it would have done under normal circumstances. But despite everything, No Way Home still has numerous records to its name. It is the highest-grossing film of 2021, the highest-grossing Spider-Man film, and the highest-grossing film released by Sony. It also registered the second-biggest domestic opening weekend of all time ($260 million), behind Endgame, delivered the biggest December debut of all time, and became the first film since 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to make more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

Starring Tom Holland as the titular superhero, the film was notable for bringing back cast members from two previous Spider-Man film series. Tobey Maguire, who played the character in a trilogy of hits directed by Sam Raimi, and Andrew Garfield, who took over the role in two films directed by Marc Webb, appeared in supporting roles in No Way Home. This was made possible by a plot device involving the splitting open of the multiverse.

This was Holland's sixth appearance as the character. He first played Peter Parker/Spider-Man in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. He reprised the role in two Avengers films — Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame — as well as two solo Spider-Man movies, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Each of his three Spidey films has been directed by Jon Watts.

The actor is expected to return as Spider-Man in more films, according to reassurances made by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, although no official announcements about this have been made yet. Both Garfield and Maguire have also spoken about their willingness to return for more adventures. No Way Home became available on digital earlier this month. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates!

