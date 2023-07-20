There have been so many amazing films since movie theaters reopened after the pandemic. However, none have felt as special as Spider-Man: No Way Home which made Marvel fans' dreams come true by uniting the three cinematic Spider-Men. One of those webheads was of course Andrew Garfield’s version of the character and now Sideshow Collectibles has unveiled their new Amazing Spider-Man Hot Toy.

The ⅙ scale figure comes with a Garfield head sculpt, screen accurate spidey suit, highly possible body, Spider-Man mask, and various spider web accessories. The figure even has a deluxe option that comes with a stunning diorama base of The Lizard. You can recreate the brilliant finale battle and, if you have Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Men Hot Toys, you’ll be the envy of all your Marvel loving friends. Sideshow has done multiple Garfield Spidey Hot Toys in the past, but the last one they did was for The Amazing Spider-Man 2 all the way back in 2014. So much has changed in their Hot Toy making process since then which you can just tell by the beautiful preview images they provided. Whether it’s the heavily textured suit or the uncanny head sculpt, Sideshow once again has proven they’re in a league of their own.

The Ultimate Spider-Man Fan Fever Dream

The beauty of Spider-Man: No Way Home wasn’t that they just slapped Maguire and Garfield’s versions of the Marvel hero back into a movie for the sake of fan service. Their roles were essential to the film’s tragic emotional and heartfelt themes. They were there to mentor Holland’s young Peter Parker to be the Ultimate Spider-Man. That meant not seeking out revenge for the death of Aunt May and making the sacrifices that only heroes like our Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man could. You can say what you will about Garfield’s individual Spider-Man films, but the actor was never the problem and No Way Home featured his best performance as the character to date. Particularly for Garfield, his return to the character felt so right because of the way his run as Spider-Man abruptly ended with the less than stellar The Amazing Spider-Man 2. That moment when he came out of the portal with Maguire shortly following him is an iconic piece of film history that moviegoers won’t soon forget. In that instance, we were reminded why movies matter and that nothing could truly beat the theater experience. Even almost two years later, it still gives most people chills just thinking about all three Spider-Men suited up together. It’s forever engraved in our nerdy minds.

When Does Garfield’s Spider-Man Hot Toy Release?

The new Spider-Man: No Way Home Garfield Hot Toy is expected to ship between July 2023 and December 2023. The figure’s cost starts at $290. You can join the waitlist now on Sideshow’s website.