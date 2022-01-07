Editor's note: The following article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Actor Andrew Garfield said that working with fellow Spider-Man stars Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire on Spider-Man: No Way Home was a mix of laid-back and profound. In a new interview with Variety, Garfield went into detail about his return as Peter Parker (number three), after spending several months in 2021 denying that we was involved in the production of No Way Home.

But, being Andrew Garfield, he couldn't just appear in the film. The actor also revealed to Variety that he improvised a rather memorable, fan-favorite moment involving the three Spider-Men towards the end of the film. “There’s a line I improvised in the movie, looking at [Maguire and Holland] and I tell them I love them," he said. "That was just me loving them."

Garfield originally played Peter Parker/Spider-Man in two movies—The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2—directed by Marc Webb. Plans for a third film were canceled after the second one drew unenthusiastic audience response and underwhelmed commercially. Garfield’s return was made possible by the introduction of the multiverse to the MCU, allowing characters from past Spider-Man films to enter the expansive cinematic universe.

The first time that all three Spidey actors suited up together, Garfield said, “It was hilarious because it’s like just three ordinary dudes who were just actors just hanging out.” He continued:

“But then also, you just become a fan and say, 'Oh my god we’re all together in the suits and we’re doing the pointing thing!' There was talk about going to the bathroom and, you know, padding around the package. We talked about what worked for each of us. Tom was jealous because I have little zippers in my suit that I can get my hands out of very easily. To work his phone, he had to use his nose because he couldn’t access his hands. We would have deeper conversations, too, and talk about our experiences with the character. And to have Amy Pascal there, who has seen through nine movies, including Spider-Verse. It was a revelatory experience for her, realizing how much life and time she’d given to this character. That was beautiful and profound.”

In the film, Garfield and Maguire’s versions of Spider-Man are summoned (inadvertently) by Ned Leeds, played by Jacob Batalon. They eventually team up to tackle shared nemeses in the film’s final act, but not before bonding like brothers after a particularly devastating personal moment for Holland’s Peter Parker. Holland has been playing Spider-Man since 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, and will reprise the role in more films. Maguire was the first actor to play the arachnid superhero on the big screen, starring in a trilogy of films directed by Sam Raimi.

Garfield is attracting Oscar buzz for his performance in the Netflix musical Tick, Tick…Boom!, and also drew acclaim for The Eyes of Tammy Faye last year. But his greatest performance of 2021, as we all know, was pretending that he isn't in No Way Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, also starring Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Alfred Molina, and Willem Dafoe, is playing in theaters now.

