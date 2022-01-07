Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently making a killing at the box office breaking all sorts of records and quickly becoming the first film to cross the $1 billion mark in the pandemic era. However, what everyone has been talking about has been the return of both Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s version of Spider-Man. Both have stayed relatively quiet on the subject since the release of the film last month, but Garfield recently sat down with Variety to talk about his web-slinging comeback.

The conversation started off by talking about why he said yes to returning for No Way Home. Garfield, who originally portrayed the character in Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, said, “I wasn’t expecting to ever have a conversation again about potentially playing Peter Parker. I felt very excited to just to be a fan again." He would go on to say, “But I got this call from Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige and Jon Watts with this idea. It was immediately undeniable. It sounded incredibly fun, incredibly spiritual — trippy and thematically interesting. On a base level, as a Spider-Man fan, just the idea of seeing three Spider-Men in the same frame was enough.” Garfield would continue on saying:

The pitch was really, really enticing. They said, “You played this character in your way and what would you want to explore if you had an opportunity? If you were dumped into this other universe and faced with this younger you and this older you, how will you respond?” We talked a lot about mentorship. We talked a lot about brotherhood and about what it is to be the older brother, younger brother and the middle brother. There’s also a thing of seeing someone you love walking down a path that you’ve already walked down, and you know it doesn’t lead the place where you ultimately meant to go.

RELATED: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home': Tom Holland and Zendaya Talk About That Surprising LossIt is interesting to hear how much input Garfield had on his Spider-Man and how important the mentor/older brother dynamic was for everyone involved. This is expanded upon in the interview as Garfield describes how No Way Home furthered the arc of his Web-Head after losing Gwen. “That character is isolated in his emotional experience and physical experience,” Garfield elaborated and continued on saying, “But what happens when that aloneness gets blasted open, and you come to realize that you’ve never been alone and there are other brothers going through the exact same thing? That’s a big spiritual journey to go on, man. And then we just milked out all the fun that we could possibly have.”

Having Garfield’s Spider-Man heal through the other versions of himself was just a really nice storyline and having that allow him to let loose/have some fun after two films in his more self-serious universe was refreshing. Later on in the interview, Garfield was asked his thoughts on what he would like to see if Emma Stone’s Gwen returned due to the writers considering that possibility at one point in No Way Home's development which he responded:

Oh my god, I don’t even know where to start with that. It’s too big. Gwen had agency. In our film, on her final day, she shows up. I tried to restrain her from showing up to that scene with Electro [Jamie Foxx]. I knew that it was too dangerous, but she chose to be there. She had a hand in her own destiny in that way, and the movie is about fate. I will say the image of my catching [Zendaya’s] MJ — that was really beautiful and it kind of sold me on the whole thing.

Arguably that moment where Garfield’s Spider-Man redeems himself by saving Zendaya’s version of MJ will go down as one of this epic film’s defining, most emotional, moments. No Way Home has been out for almost a month and it is still hard to believe that Marvel fans now live in a world where this happened. A story where three cinematic Spider-Men fought side by side and bonded in a way that was once exclusively only seen in comics and animated shows.

Garfield, like most of the world, is a huge Spider-Man fan and that passion can be felt in every word of this interview. Given that his story never got a proper ending or continuation, it is hard not to be happy that he got a chance to come back. Like Garfield alluded to, the themes of destiny and how this particular Spider-Man story thematically mirrored the past cinematic iteration’s journeys is a large part of what made his return as the character feel so special. Seeing him with Tom Holland and Maguire was the cinematic highlight of 2021 and the interview gives fans some hope that we have not seen the last of Garfield's Wall-Crawler.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters now. For all of the latest Spider-Man: No Way Home news, stick with Collider.

