In a new interview with ET, Andrew Garfield discussed how he, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland snuck into a screening of Spider-Man: No Way Home while discussing the impact of the film and his pivotal return to the role of Peter Parker. It seems like even the actors felt the power of this crossover.

In a conversation surrounding his work on Tick, Tick...Boom!, Garfield spoke to ET’s Matt Cohen about the film and his return to Peter Parker after several years and a cancelled third film away, and how he bonded with co-stars Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland — to the point of sneaking into an opening night screening of No Way Home with Maguire:

"I still can't believe it happened. I snuck into a theater on opening night and just watched with my baseball cap on and my mask. In fact, I was also with Tobey, me and Tobey snuck into a theater together and no one knew we were there. It was just a really beautiful thing to share together. And to find a brotherhood with Tobey as well, and with Tom, and the fact that we do share a very unique experience.”

Image via Sony

RELATED: Andrew Garfield on Whether He'd Play Spider-Man Again: "Yes, If It Felt Right"

He also spoke about how amazing it was to be a fan of the MCU films, and be pitched the idea of three versions of Spider-Man together on screen:

"First and foremost, I am a fan, so when Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige and John Watts asked to have a word with me and talk to me about an idea, and they pitched it, it was like I was the fans in the audience, watching it onscreen for the first time with like, the three Spider-Men across universes sharing a frame together. And like, your head, your little head, it just explodes. So, that's the main thing in me that I feel about it."

Due to that experience, Garfield mentioned that he would be open to putting the iconic spider suit on once more if the opportunity presented itself, giving fans a small bit of hope that this will only be the first of many crossovers of these three Spidermen in the MCU.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, also starring Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Benedict Cumberbatch, is playing in theaters now.

Andrew Garfield Reveals the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Line He Improvised And no, it's not "it's a photoshop".

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email