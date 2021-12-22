"You won't know that it's not in New York when you see it," says producer Amy Pascal.

Atlanta has acted as an amorphous shell for numerous film productions over the years. While films and prestige TV shows like The Walking Dead and Baby Driver were shot-and-set there, others simply redress the city as other locations — New York, London, Los Angeles — taking advantage of Georgia's generous tax credits. This has been the method for almost every MCU installment going back to Captain America: Civil War, including the lion's share of Spidey's webslinging adventures. Spider-Man: No Way Home is no exception, with the multiverse-splitting extravaganza almost entirely shot in the southern city — yes, including that bridge scene.

The Georgia board of film, music, and entertainment has just released a featurette covering how the No Way Home filmmakers utilised their State as a filmming location, including some awesome behind-the-scenes shots showcasing the privvy combination of daring physical and shrewd digital effects. The bridge? Bet you didn't know it was mostly blue screen! (But don't worry, unlike Doc Ock's metal arms, the explosions were real.) "With some creativity, you can shoot almost anything here in Georgia," says co-producer Mitch Bell. "There's a great crew here, there are facilities here, there's equipment here, the vendors are fantastic."

RELATED: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Brings in Third-Best Monday Box Ofice Ever With $37 MillionThe two Benedicts — Benedict Cumberbatch and Benedict Wong, that is — are emphatic in their assessments of Georgia's production standards, celebrating the quality of detail that goes into constructing the sets, from the Sanctum Sanctorum to the bridge. And Marvel maestro Kevin Feige speaks in his typically producerly manner, getting across just why the MCU team always chooses to go back down to Georgia:

"And to see it grow and evolve each year, it's great. And it's amazing to have a single home where we can have three or four productions going at a time. [...] There's not a lot of states where you could do that. Where they have the facilities, and they have the equipment, to manage that level of production."

No Way Home raked in another $37.1 million on Monday, giving it the third-highest Monday for a film in history. It was just behind its fellow Disney franchisees Black Panther ($40.15 million) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($40.1 million) — astounding, nevertheless, given current concerns around the rise of COVID-19 numbers. The film is currently projected to bring in $143 million on its second weekend, which would again put it in the pandemic-era record books. Happy to pay the bills, Sony!

Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters everywhere now. Check out the brand-new featurette below:

