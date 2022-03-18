A film this large cannot be contained by just one gag reel. It needs at least two.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has finally arrived on digital, and one of the exciting parts of any film’s home media release is the gag reel. This film’s awesome power cannot be contained by just one gag reel, so Sony has released two different blooper reels that will have fans laughing for days.

The first gag reel mainly features Tom Holland, featuring the chaos of him nearly falling off the bridge set from the beginning of the film, as well as a chaotic attempt at the scene where Peter Parker tries to close a window with his web shooter, with Holland skidding into a shelf behind him, completely knocking it over. This takes us to some classic moments of Holland not being able to control his laughter, flubbing another superhero landing, and looking straight into the camera doing his best Blue Steel impression from Zoolander, before breaking out into more laughter.

The final part of the first gag reel features a cut scene with Holland in his full costume, apprehending a thief played by his real life brother, Harry Holland. The scene sees Spider-Man catching Harry’s thief character, dangling him upside down, but the blooper sees Harry helplessly swaying upside down as Holland’s Spidey tries to comfort him. You can tell Holland is having some fun with his brother’s precarious position, and the video ends with Harry humorously saying while he is still upside down, “should we do it again?”

The first gag reel was great, but the second reel is where the true fun begins, because it features all three Spider-Men together. The reel starts with the scene of Alfred Molina's Doc Ock holding Holland upside down, and the wire work keeping him safe going a bit too haywire for the actor’s liking. Then the footage cuts to Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man going in to crack Tobey Maguire’s back, a scene that humorously parodies one of Maguire's original Spider-Man films. However, instead Garfield goes in for a loving hug and holds Maguire for a second before the two burst out laughing. Jamie Foxx’s Electro is quickly featured, having some fun dangling on his harness, before we see Garfield hilariously lose his mask and a crew member helping him retrieve it. We then see a quick instance of Maguire losing himself to his unique laughter before the video ends with Maguire staring down Garfield rather intensely. However, when “cut” is heard Maguire quickly begins laughing again and says, “it's weird staring at you for that long.”

While these are two short forty-second gag reel cut together from the longer bloopers available on the film's digital and physical releases, they reinforce what makes this epic film so remarkable. Seeing Holland, Maguire, and Garfield’s versions of Spider-Man fighting side by side still feels like a fever dream all these months later. It is like we are living in the best possible multiverse right now, and seeing how much fun everyone had on set just makes it that much more special. Especially seeing Maguire and Garfield in the suits again, after all these years, having the time of their lives.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is available on digital now, and arrives on Blu-ray on April 12. Check out both gag reels below:

