Spider-Man: No Way Home brought an amazing conclusion to 2021, bringing back not only Tom Holland as the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man but also other web-slingers from different multiverses, such as Tobey Maguire from the three Sam Raimi-directed Spider-Man films and Andrew Garfield from The Amazing Spider-Man. With Kevin Feige recently revealing his plans for another Spider-Man outing—as well as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse already slinging its way to theaters on June 2—Titan Books will also bring "Spider-Man: No Way Home: The Official Movie Special Book," containing an extensive behind-the-scenes look at the feature and cast interviews, including one with Holland.

Ahead of the book's February 28 release on Amazon, Marvel.com has released an interview with Holland featured in the book, in which he discusses what the first few Spider-Man movies meant to him and what it was like working with Maguire and Garfield as different Peter Parkers in their respective multiverses. The British actor shared that he did not believe it at first when director Jon Watts initially pitched the idea. He said:

"I thought, 'That’ll never happen. There’s no way they’ll be able to figure that out. They won’t agree to do that, it’s just not going to happen.' And here we are! Then we had an amazing [first] day, where we all had our suits on and we all sort of swapped stories about how you put them on, how you take them off, where the zippers are and all that sort of stuff. It was kinda crazy."

Holland also recalls a time when he first watched a Spider-Man film with Maguire in the main role and his first time seeing Garfield's Spider-Man feature, saying that it has always been a dream of his to play the Marvel superhero. He added:

"Those guys are powerhouses. It was amazing for me to be there with them, because I remember going to the cinema to see [Maguire’s] first film and the second and third one. And I remember I watched [ Garfield’s] first film when I was in Wales shooting a film… I remember saying in an interview years ago that my dream role would be to play Spider-Man. And to be there with those two was mind-blowing. To get to know them both and to sort of bring back this perfect full circle story… I was just honored to be a part of it really."

Spider-Man joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016 when the 26-year-old actor made his debut as Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War. He then reprised the role in multiple films from 2017 to 2021, with Spider-Man: No Way Home being his most recent MCU outing. When asked about whether the two Spider-Man actors influenced his version of Peter Parker, Holland insisted: "I’m all original me, mate! No, I mean I could talk for hours about it, but I remember seeing both of their films when I was younger and just being so mesmerized by the idea of being Spider-Man. For me, it was taking that childhood dream and putting it into my version. Kind of remembering how it felt as a kid to watch them do it, to remember how excited I was, and to put that into my Peter Parker."

What Happened in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Holland's Peter Parker wasn't in a good place when fans last left him off in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Sure, he fought villains from other multiverses with his other Spider-Man buddies, but his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) met her ultimate demise when the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) murdered her. His love interest MJ (Zendaya) and best friend Ned's (Jacob Batalon) recollections of him were also wiped off, leaving Peter Parker practically with nothing. While Spider-Man: No Way Home has undoubtedly taken a darker turn for Peter, we can only hope that the next installment will be more favorable for him.

In the meantime, you can check out the book's cover below and pick up your copy on February 28.