Spider-Man: No Way Home is expected to cross the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office on Saturday, Christmas Day. This will make it the year’s highest-grossing movie, as well as the first film of 2021 to cross the billion-dollar mark worldwide. No Way Home will achieve the feat in 11 days, which is the second-fastest of all time, tying it with Avengers: Infinity War, and putting it behind just Avengers: Endgame.

The film’s domestic gross stands at $385 million, after another $29 million on Thursday. No Way Home, the fourth Marvel Cinematic Universe movie of the year, broke pandemic records when it was released on December 17. It made $260 million in its opening weekend, putting it miles ahead of not just other pandemic releases, but at the number two spot of all time, behind, again, Avengers: Endgame.

The domestic haul is the highest seven-day gross in the Spider-Man franchise, the second-highest December gross of all time, and the highest Thursday gross for Sony Pictures and the Spider-Man franchise.

Directed by Jon Watts and starring Tom Holland as the fan-favorite Marvel superhero, the film lured audiences to theaters on the strength of a marketing campaign that teased ties to past Spider-Man films, and the potential of seeing a Spidey team-up unlike any that had been put on screen before.

Internationally, No Way Home added $32 million on Thursday, taking its total to $490 million. Worldwide, the film has made $876 million. The film’s top 10 international territories are the United Kingdom ($61.4 million), Mexico ($46.0 million), France ($31.0 million), South Korea ($29.9 million), Brazil ($28.4 million), Australia ($28.2 million), India ($24.9 million), Russia ($23.1 million), Germany ($17.2 million) and Italy ($17.1 million).

Holland debuted as Spider-Man with 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, which concluded its international run with $1.15 billion worldwide. He reprised the role in two Avengers films—Avengers: Infinity War ($2.04 billion worldwide) and Avengers: Endgame (2.79 billion worldwide). His two solo Spider-Man movies have also been exceptionally successful; Spider-Man: Homecoming made $880 million worldwide, and Spider-Man: Far From Home made $1.13 billion worldwide.

The actor is expected to return as Spider-Man in a new trilogy of films that will continue Sony’s collaboration with Marvel Studios, whose president Kevin Feige recently told the New York Times that they are “actively beginning to develop where the story heads next.” Connections have also been made to Sony's universe of Marvel movies. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates!

