Spider-Man: No Way Home has been breaking all kinds of box office records since its release last week and now it has passed $800 million worldwide to become the most successful Hollywood film of the pandemic era. Making $813.9 million thus far, it passed the 25th James Bond film No Time to Die at $774 million to claim that title.

The only films that are still in front of No Way Home are two Chinese movies Hi, Mom and The Battle at Lake Changjin which have made $882 million and $902 million respectively. However, it is only a matter of time before Spider-Man passes them and ultimately crosses the fabled $1 billion mark. No Way Home is the first film on track to do so since the pandemic started in early 2020. The last billion-dollar film was exactly 2 years ago with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and this will be a very amazing accomplishment given that the film is currently not being allowed to play in China. This is the biggest film market outside of the United States.

The only question left now is not if No Way Home will cross the billion-dollar mark, but when it will? It made over $800 million in just over a week and it is being reported that the film could make as much as $160 million in its second weekend which would bring its North American gross to $450 million. Christmas appears to have come early for everyone's favorite Wall-Crawler and by the end of this major holiday weekend, he may very well be a billionaire.

Spider-Man has won the battle of the box office with the new Wednesday releases The Matrix Resurrections, Sing 2, and The King’s Man and does not look to stop his reign anytime soon. Only two more smaller films are receiving a wide release this Friday. These are Zachary Levi’s sports biopic American Underdog and Denzel Washington’s directed romantic drama A Journal for Jordan which both are estimated to make $7 million this weekend. All this will presumably make the Web-Head have no problem going into 2022 with the box office crown.

The power of repeat viewings are being shown off again with Spider-Man: No Way Home and, despite Covid on the rise again thanks to the Omicron Variant, people are swinging over to their local theaters in droves to see this epic superhero tale. For all the news surrounding No Way Homes' inevitable future box office records, stick with Collider.

