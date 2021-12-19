The Webhead continues to be a major franchise for Sony, with Spider-Man: No Way Home gifting Sony the third largest global box office debut with $587.2 million. This also marks the largest box office opening weekend for Sony of all time, an astounding (albeit concerning) number amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. While it was practically a foregone conclusion that the Tom Holland-led threequel would earn big bucks at the box office, these numbers and statistics have to make Sony extremely happy.

Domestically, No Way Home earned $253 million, while the international total came in around $334 million. The film first hit markets on Wednesday, and has premiered in 60 areas in the last five days.This third place landing for No Way Home places it right behind fellow Marvel films in Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War, respectively. Endgame debuted with around $1.2 billion worldwide, while Infinity War made $640.5 million in its opening weekend. Rounding out the top five are 2017's Fate of the Furious and 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

No Way Home also stands to become Sony's highest-grossing film overall, beating out its predecessor Spider-Man: Far From Home. Peter Parker/Spider-Man has been integral to Sony's box office receipts, though some of its most profitable films also come in the way of other major franchises. Skyfall, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and Venom also have landed as some of the studio's most financially successful films.

This debut for No Way Home is particularly significant given that the film stands to make so much more money in the coming weeks with the holidays on the horizon. There also are not too many films to stand in its way, with Sing 2, The King's Man, and A Journal for Jordan unlikely to pose much competition. The Matrix Resurrections could present some challenges, especially given the early positive reactions. However, it's tough to imagine that Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) will be that much of a match for Peter Parker, Ned (Jacob Batalon), and MJ (Zendaya).

No Way Home also stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn/Green Goblin, Alfred Molina as Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus, and Jamie Foxx as Max Dillon/Electro. Jon Watts directed the film, based on a screenplay by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently in theaters.

