Marvel released a Spider-Man: No Way Home clip that reveals some new footage from the film, including Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) using runes for a magic spell. Considering how magic runes were recently presented to the public in WandaVision, the scene might tease No Way Home includes another magic wielder.

In WandaVision, runes are created to prevent magic wielders from using their powers inside a confined space. First, Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) uses runes to trap Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and force her to unleash the Scarlet Witch powers. Then, once Wanda assumes her new persona, the former Avenger uses her own runes to strip Agatha from her powers and trap her inside a mind-prison. While Doctor Strange is the Master of Mystic Arts, he was never before seen using runes in the MCU. So, the new footage might indicate Strange is fighting another magic wielder in the upcoming movie.

It could be an evil version of Doctor Strange coming from the Multiverse, or maybe Wanda herself has some part to play in No Way Home. Both answers would definitely please fans since the evil Doctor Strange was a fan-favorite character of the first season of What If?… and Wanda is set to come back to the MCU for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, another movie to deal with parallel dimensions. But, of course, at this point, this is all speculation, as we are all trying to grasp any bit of evidence to find out what really happens in No Way Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will destroy the barriers of the Multiverse when Doctor Strange is enlisted to erase Spider-Man’s real identity from everyone’s memory. Unfortunately, the spell doesn’t work and instead brings visitors from other realities into the MCU. Spider-Man: No Way Home will feature Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, and, as recently revealed, Thomas Haden Church's Sandman and Rhys Ifans' Lizard.

All these villains come from previous iterations of the Web Crawler, exactly one bad guy for each pre-MCU film — three starring Tobey Maguire as the titular hero, and the other two led by Andrew Garfield. While only villains were confirmed to be a part of No Way Home, fans also speculate that Maguire and Garfield will also be part of the upcoming film, although the stars deny it.

No Way Home also sees the return of Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as May Parker, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Benedict Wong as Wong, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, and Angourie Rice as Betty Brant. Jon Watts returns to direct this third installment, based on a script written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, who both penned the previous two films.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters this December 17. After a shift in several MCU releases, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness comes to theaters on May 6, 2022. Check the new No Way Home clip below.

