2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home brought together all three cinematic live-action versions of Spidey, as well as many of their villains. However, at one time, Tom Holland's Spider-Man was going to visit certain key moments in the history of Tobey Maguire's and Andrew Garfield's versions. Concept artist Phil Saunders recently shared concept art created for the film showing Holland's Spidey and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) visiting the other Spider-Men's universes.

In the post, Saunders wrote "One early idea for Spidey and Dr. Strange's chase through the multiverse was to have them battle over the source of the spell (in this early version the Book of Vishanti) through scenes from the previous movies. We were given a couple of days to play with that idea, taking screen caps from the movies and painting in Spidey and Doc." In the film, Spider-Man and Doctor Strange did fight each other. However, instead of revisiting moments from previous films, the fight focused more on showing off Doctor Strange's powers.

One piece of concept art from Maguire's universe shows Spider-Man and Doctor Strange at a wrestling tournament, with Bonesaw McGraw. Another piece of concept art from Maguire's world shows Mr. Ditkovitch and his daughter Ursula. In Raimi's Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man 3, Mr. Ditkovitch was Peter's landlord, who would always ask about his rent. In Garfield's universe, two pieces of concept art show Oscorp, where Doc Conners tried to release a gas and turn everyone into lizards like him. Another piece of concept art shows the clock tower, where Garfield's Spider-Man was unable to save Gwen Stacy.

A Fourth Tom Holland 'Spider-Man' Movie Is in Development

After the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans have been anxious to see what's next for Holland's wall-crawler. Sony and Marvel are developing a fourth MCU Spider-Man movie. This time however, Peter will be in a world where nobody remembers he exists, thanks to Doctor Strange's spell. In animation, Jake Johnson's Peter B. Parker will return to the big screen in the third Spider-Verse film, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently available to stream on Starz in the U.S. Check out the concept art images below: