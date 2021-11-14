We hope your Spidey-Senses are tingling because you might have a chance to attend the much-anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home with none other than Peter Parker himself. Today The Brothers Trust announced the new contest via Twitter with a video of Tom Holland giving us a rundown of the contest.

The Brothers Trust is an organization founded in 2017 by Nikki and Dom Holland, parents to Tom, Sam, Harry, and Paddy Holland, which raises funds for small charities which would otherwise struggle to raise funds. Tom Holland often uses his platform to raise funds and awareness for the organization, and this instance is no different. For this opportunity, contestants can enter the sweepstakes style contest by paying for entries ranging from ten dollars to one-hundred dollars, buying from 10 to 200 entries. You can also enter by completing various challenges for five dollars each. The winner will win a trip to the LA premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home with Tom Holland, as well as one thousand dollars of spending money.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will pick up where Spider-Man: Far from Home left off, with Peter Parker being revealed as Spider-Man and accused of murdering Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio. Parker will turn to Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help, but his assistance leads to unintended consequences, ultimately unleashing the multiverse. Classic Spider-Man villains from previous iterations of the franchise are set to appear, including the Green Goblin and Doc Ock, who will be played by none other than Alfred Molina, who previously played Doc Ock in the 2004 film Spider-Man 2.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released to theaters on December 17, 2021. Entry details can be found here. You can check out the video announcement below:

