When it comes to comic book movie villains, there are few as iconic as Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man. Dafoe portrayed the classic Spidey villain throughout that beloved trilogy and recently reprised the role in the multiverse epic Spider-Man: No Way Home. The character has received many action figures based on his cinematic appearances over the years. However, now Marvel fans can become Green Goblin with a new sinister cosplay set.

Featured in Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line, the two items included in the collection are the Green Goblin Roleplay Helmet and an Electronic Pumpkin Bomb. The 1:1 scale helmet comes with a display stand, so you can go slowly mad like Norman Osborn talking to it, while the pumpkin bomb’s center button activates the piece’s light-up effect. If you press the button twice, a light and sound sequence commences with the added bonus of hearing Goblin’s eerie laugh. If you roll the bomb, it starts a countdown to end the effect. For display, if you hold the bottom for three seconds, it will commence a one-minute timed light show. Both are based on Green Goblin’s appearance in No Way Home.

The Legacy of Sam Raimi’s 'Spider-Man'

Close

While comic book films are a dime a dozen these days, when Spider-Man was released in 2002, the genre was still trying to figure out its place in the modern age. Blade and X-Men, showed that superheroes can work on the big screen beyond the usual suspects like Batman and Superman. However, Spider-Man was the film that put the genre firmly back into the blockbuster space. A place it hasn’t left since. There are so many reasons why the film holds up well. The practical mix of old-school filmmaking and CGI is still awe-inspiring, the story is rich with timeless coming-of-age themes and the performances from Tobey Maguire and Dafoe are web-tastic perfection. Dafoe’s Green Goblin was also such a scary villain. He fits into Raimi's campy world perfectly, but the director's horror roots can be seen throughout the character. If you were a kid watching Spider-Man in theaters when it originally came out, there’s a good chance you were traumatized by the imagery tied to Green Goblin. One particular transition jump scare is the kind of genre blending that hasn’t been seen before or since. Dafoe’s Goblin has a ton of memorable lines, moments of fear-inducing dread and an iconic look that Hasbro has expertly captured with this new collection.

Where’s ‘Spider-Man’ Streaming?

Most of Spider-Man’s big screen adventures, including Raimi’s trilogy, can currently be streamed on Disney+. Spider-Man: No Way Home can be rented on all major VOD services. Before you start your next Spider-Man marathon, you can pre-order Green Goblin’s cosplay helmet and pumpkin bomb on Hasbro’s website. The helmet is $124.99 USD and the pumpkin bomb is $39.99.