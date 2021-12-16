[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.]

Listen, you know the drill by now. No matter how emotionally devastating, soul-stirring, or head-scratching the end of a Marvel movie may be, you stay for the credit scenes to get a sense of what comes next. The MCU will never end. We're all having a good time. Spider-Man: No Way Home is no different, but the film's two credits scenes are a bit unique in that A) One of them is just straight-up a full trailer, something the studio hasn't done since Captain America: The First Avenger, and B) The other has ramifications for both the MCU and Sony's kind-of-connected-but-not-really Marvel universe.

Let's get into it. Here are both of Spider-Man: No Way Home's credits scenes and what they mean for the future.

Let There Be Venom

Hilariously, the wild credits scene from Venom: Let There Be Carnage that catapulted Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his symbiote buddy into the MCU was absolutely, in no way setting up a face-to-face meeting between Hardy and Tom Holland. My man was in the MCU for like six hours. In an aggressively on-brand move, Eddie's first move after realizing he'd been transported to another universe was to head to the hotel bar and get exceedingly tanked on frozen margs. Just as he makes the decision to head to New York and actually participate in an MCU movie, the ending of No Way Home kicks in and Eddie is launched back to the solely Sony-owned universe, most likely to tango with a vampire Jared Leto. However, there's a kicker: Eddie leaves behind a small droplet of the Venom symbiote, most likely still looking to ooze its way to New York.

This feels like both Disney and Sony having their disgusting alien cake and eating it, too. The ending of No Way Home basically acts as a brand-new origin story for Holland's Spider-Man, and producer Amy Pascal seems pretty confident the actor will star as Peter Parker again, so this credit scene allows the MCU to do an entire black-suit Venom storyline without the logistical headaches of actually including Tom Hardy. (Plus, Peter Parker's costume getting infected by a tiny little bit of alien goo is pretty close to how it happens in the comics.) Meanwhile, Hardy's Eddie Brock is back in the universe he started in, and since Let There Be Carnage made a truly unhinged amount of money at the box office, we're all but guaranteed to keep up with the continued adventures of Eddie Brock and his intergalactic boyfriend.

The Multiverse of Madness

Surprise! It's a whole-ass trailer for Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, which is set to hit theaters on May 6, 2022. From what the new footage shows, the next MCU movie will largely deal with the fallout that comes with ripping all of reality wide open and then rapidly closing it again. We also get confirmation on a few exciting things, like the return of Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo and Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, America Chavez making her live-action debut as played by Xochitl Gomez, and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen)—fresh off enslaving an entire New Jersey community inside a magical sitcom pastiche due to a fit of trauma-induced witchcraft—playing a major part. Beyond the side characters, though, the trailer ends with Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) coming face to face with...himself?

As Marvel's go-to character for weird, mystical nonsense, Doctor Strange is no stranger to doppelgangers. Most notably, the 1992 storyline "Strange Bedfellows"—which also happened to feature Scarlet Witch and Agatha Harkness—saw Stephen Strange traversing the mirror-dimension known as Counter-Earth and grappling with Necromancer, an exact copy of him in every way except for one thing: He'd murdered Mordo on the way to becoming Sorcerer Supreme. The main reason I'm telling you this is to point out the cover of "Doctor Strange, Sorcerer Supreme #47," drawn by Geoff Isherwood, features the words "Will the real Dr. Strange Please Stand Up?", which fully rules and 100% should be the tagline of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

