After making its Marvel Cinematic Universe debut on Spider-Man: Far From Home, the Daily Bugle is expanding its business with an official in-universe TikTok account. The account was set online as part of the marketing campaign of Spider-Man: No Way Home and features Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) high school colleague Betty Brant (Angourie Rice) as the new intern of the Daily Bugle.

In the first video of the TikTok account, Betty introduces herself as the new intern of the media channel and promises to bring the “fair, balanced, and hard-hitting news” fans came to expect from the Daily Bugle. Considering how J. Jonah Jameson (J. K. Simmons) is known for his personal crusade against Spider-Man, it’s funny to see how Betty’s enthusiasm will probably be destroyed as soon she discovers how biased the Bugle really is. Also, Betty realizes live that her position is unpaid, which means the MCU’s J. Jonah Jameson is still the cheapskate we all know and love.

While the Bugle only shows up in the post-credits scene of Far From Home, the outlet should play a more significant part in the upcoming sequel. In Far From Home, J. Jonah Jameson reveals Spider-Man’s identity for the whole world after being convinced by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) that the Web Crawler is a villain. No Way Home will deal with the effects the reveal has on Peter’s life. The movie will also destroy the barriers of the Multiverse when Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is enlisted to erase Spider-Man’s real identity from everyone’s memory.

Simmons is not the only cast member swinging from Sony into the MCU’s web. Spider-Man: No Way Home will feature Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, and, as recently revealed, Thomas Haden Church's Sandman and Rhys Ifans' Lizard. All these villains come from previous iterations of the Web Crawler, exactly one bad guy for each pre-MCU film — three starring Tobey Maguire as the titular hero, and the other two led by Andrew Garfield. While only villains were confirmed to be a part of No Way Home, fans also speculate that Maguire and Garfield will also be part of the upcoming film, although the stars deny it.

Since Venom: Let There Be Carnage shattered the barrier between the SPUMC and the MCU and Tom Hardy’s Venom reportedly making a cameo in Morbius, it’s fair to say that Sony is putting a lot of money and energy into the idea of a shared universe. No Way Home will probably be an essential piece of the puzzle, as the Multiverse exploration will allow Holland to be reabsorbed by Sony without breaking the continuity illusion of the MCU.

We can expect the Bugle to update its TikTok account many times before Spider-Man: No Way Home shatters the Multiverse on December 17.

