A new video in the Spider-Man: No Way Home official in-universe Daily Bugle TikTok account teases J. Jonah Jameson’s (J. K. Simmons) role in the upcoming film: the guy who blames Spider-Man (Tom Holland) for absolutely everything. In the new video, the electrical storm caused by Electro (Jamie Foxx) and the sand coming from Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) are dismissed by Jameson as a trick from the Web Crawler, while intern Betty Brant (Angourie Rice) is still struggling to understand how the Bugle really works.

Betty announces a “major story developing in New York” in the new video, as the Big Apple experiences some “wildly unseasoned weather.” Among the strange events reported by Betty are “intense thunderstorms” and “a sandstorm midtown,” which leads the intern to speculate if “supervillains are back,” in reference to the Elementals of Spider-Man: Far From Home. However, as soon as she raises the question, Betty gets a call from Jameson, who tells the “worst intern ever” to report that the crazy weather is the work of the “Spider-Menace,” who’s “trying to make it look like supervillains are to blame.”

The Daily Bugle’s TikTok is setting the tone for the challenges Peter will face in No Way Home. In Far From Home, J. Jonah Jameson (J. K. Simmons) revealed Spider-Man’s identity for the whole world after being convinced by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) that the Web Crawler is a villain. By the looks of it, Jameson is still confident the Friendly Neighbor must be persecuted, and the Daily Bugle work will probably help Peter decide to look for Doctor Strange’s help. In No Way Home, the wizard is enlisted to erase Spider-Man’s real identity from everyone’s memory. Unfortunately, the spell doesn’t work and instead brings visitors from other realities into the MCU.

Besides Foxx’s Electro and Church’s Sandman, Spider-Man: No Way Home features Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, and, as recently revealed, Rhys Ifans' Lizard. All these villains come from previous iterations of the Web Crawler, exactly one bad guy for each pre-MCU film — three starring Tobey Maguire as the titular hero, and the other two led by Andrew Garfield. While only villains were confirmed to be a part of No Way Home, fans also speculate that Maguire and Garfield will also be part of the upcoming film, although the stars deny it.

No Way Home also sees the return of Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as May Parker, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson. Jon Watts returns to direct this third installment, based on a script written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, who both penned the previous two films.

We can expect the Daily Bugle to keep updating its TikTok account until Spider-Man: No Way Home shatters the Multiverse on December 17. Check the new video below.

