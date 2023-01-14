In the last number of years, there’s been few superhero films as beloved as Spider-Man: No Way Home. The comic book epic brought three generations of cinematic Spider-Men together, but it’s also responsible for reintroducing Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock aka Daredevil to the MCU. Though just a brief cameo, it satisfyingly opened the floodgates for where our favorite Devil of Hell’s Kitchen could end up next. Naturally, given he’s a fan favorite among Marvel fans, it was only a matter of time before he got a new Funko Pop! for fans to salivate over.

The new Entertainment Earth exclusive “Matt Murdock with Brick” depicts the Man Without Fear’s Cameo in No Way Home. As most people know by now, in the early part of the film everyone finds out that Peter Parker is Spider-Man thanks to Mysterio. This leads to Peter employing Matt Murdock as his lawyer. In one of the standout moments from the film, a brick is thrown through Peter’s window which Matt catches from behind. Everyone’s in disbelief at that moment and Matt’s now iconic response “I’m a really good lawyer” was one of the funniest moments from No Way Home. This Funko perfectly recreates that moment. With Matt’s tie and suit in motion, this Pop does a great job depicting this fast-paced humorous scene. However, if that’s not enough Daredevil for you Funko and Loungefly are also releasing a Daredevil Cosplay Mini-Backpack that beautifully displays the vigilante’s classic comic red cowl with his signature logo under him.

With Cox’s version of the Marvel hero debuting in Netflix’s Daredevil series in 2015 it was one of the best comic book adaptations not only on television, but in any medium. The actor’s original series ran for three amazing seasons before ultimately getting canceled by the streamer. It was a character-driven masterpiece that was dark, emotional, and bolstered some of the best fight sequences TV has seen. That’s why it was so incredible to see Cox pop back up as the character in No Way Home. While it’s most likely not the same moody version of his character found in that more adult Netflix series, it is just a good feeling knowing that Cox is here to stay in the MCU. He recently appeared in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and will be seen in the upcoming Echo series before getting his own new series Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+ in 2024.

RELATED: New 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Funkos Pit the Hero Against The Lizard

So while fans wait for Daredevil to be born again in the MCU, you can pre-order Matt Murdock’s No Way Home Funko Pop! on Entertainment Earth’s Website for $13.99. The cosplay bag can also be pre-ordered for $69.99. The original Daredevil series is streaming on Disney+ now, and you can watch its Season 1 trailer down below.