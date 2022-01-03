A new behind-the-scenes video from the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home is showing off part of a deleted scene of Harry Holland, star Tom Holland’s brother, playing a criminal caught by the hero’s web. The video shows Harry Holland performing his stunt, which involved hanging upside down from a rope (or web?) as swinging past a set of storefronts as he is brought to justice by the webslinger.

In the deleted scene, the younger Holland plays a criminal chased by Spider-Man, ending with the criminal hung upsidedown — by request of the older Holland, in a move that smacks of true older-sibling mischief. As he explained in an interview on The Graham Norton Show:

“We cast Harry and he's on set. I go up to the stunt coordinator and I'm like, 'Please just whatever you do with the stunt, make it so he's upside down.' We're doing the scene. Harry's upside down swinging back and forth. Bless him, he's doing a really good job. And as the day's going on he's got these lines and he's starting to forget his lines and his eyes are about to pop out of his head.”

Unfortunately, Harry Holland’s MCU debut was cut from the final film — and considering how No Way Home's theatrical cut is already the longest Spider-Man film ever made, it’s understandable some scenes were scrapped in post-production.

RELATED:‌ ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Villains Ranked By PowerIn Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is enlisted to erase Spider-Man’s real identity from public memory. Unfortunately, the spell doesn’t work as planned, and instead brings visitors from other realities into the MCU. Spider-Man: No Way Home features appearances from Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Thomas Haden Church's Sandman, and Rhys Ifans' Lizard. All these villains come from previous iterations of the Web Crawler, exactly one bad guy for each pre-MCU film — three starring Tobey Maguire as the titular hero, and the other two led by Andrew Garfield. No Way Home also sees the return of Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as May Parker, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Benedict Wong as Wong, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, and Angourie Rice as Betty Brant.

Jon Watts returns to direct the third Spidey installment, with a script written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, who both penned the previous two MCU Spider-Man films. The movie is already Sony's biggest box office success, having crossed the domestic mark of $600 million last weekend— and when international markets are taken into account, No Way Home has already brought in more than $ 1.3 billion.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is breaking box office records in theaters right now. Check the new behind-the-scenes video below.

