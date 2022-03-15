After shattering the MCU’s Multiverse and many box office records, Spider-Man: No Way Home is available today for digital purchase on digital platforms everywhere. And to celebrate the occasion, Movies Anywhere is offering an exclusive eight-minute bonus clip for a limited time.

Named Spider-Man and the Multiverse in Marvel Comics, the bonus clip features interviews with some of the creative minds behind No Way Home, such as Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and co-producer Chris Buongiorno. The clip explores the comic book influences that led to the creation of No Way Home, and how the art and storytelling of classic Spider-Man issues got translated to the big screen. The clip will be automatically added to every No Way Home purchase made via Movies Anywhere before April 4, so fans willing to get this extra goodie should order their digital copy of No Way Home as soon as they can.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is enlisted to erase Spider-Man’s real identity from public memory. Unfortunately, the spell doesn’t work as planned, and instead brings visitors from other realities into the MCU. Spider-Man: No Way Home features appearances from Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Thomas Haden Church's Sandman, and Rhys Ifans' Lizard. All these villains come from previous iterations of the Web Crawler, exactly one bad guy for each pre-MCU film — three starring Tobey Maguire as the titular hero, and the other two led by Andrew Garfield.

RELATED:‌ ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Will Give 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' a Run for It's Money According to Benedict Cumberbatch

Yesterday, Sony released the first ten minutes of No Way Home on YouTube. It’s enough for fans to watch Peter Parker’s life ruined by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) revealing his secret identity, which leads the Web Crawler to ask Doctor Strange for help. The first ten minutes of No Way Home also allow people to see Charlie Cox returning as Daredevil in a very special cameo. Sony is doing what it can to keep the buzz around No Way Home, and so far, the company has been highly successful. The film is Sony’s highest-grossing production in history, and the U.S.’s third-biggest box office of all times, standing behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avengers: Endgame.

No Way Home also sees the return of Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as May Parker, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Benedict Wong as Wong, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, and Angourie Rice as Betty Brant. Jon Watts returns to direct the third Spidey installment, with a script written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, who both penned the previous two MCU Spider-Man films.

You can watch a short teaser for the Spider-Man and the Multiverse in Marvel Comics bonus clip below:

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Finally Gets 4K/Blu-ray Release Date

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Marco Vito Oddo (1159 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develops games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo