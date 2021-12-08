Dolby Cinema has released a new exclusive Spider-Man: No Way poster that shows the titular hero (Tom Holland) swinging in his web between New York’s buildings. However, a closer look at the image shows that the Web Crawler is upside down. Or maybe it's the whole world that got turned when the multiverse was shattered?

Spider-Man: No Way Home will unleash multiverse madness all over the Marvel Cinematic Universe when Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is enlisted to erase Spider-Man’s real identity from everyone’s memory. Unfortunately, the spell doesn’t work and instead threatens to tear reality apart. To stop the world from being destroyed, Spider-Man will need to hunt down visitors from other realities that crossed into the MCU when the spell went wrong.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will feature Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, and, as recently revealed, Thomas Haden Church's Sandman and Rhys Ifans' Lizard. All these villains come from previous iterations of the Web Crawler, exactly one bad guy for each pre-MCU film — three starring Tobey Maguire as the titular hero, and the other two led by Andrew Garfield. While only villains were confirmed to be a part of No Way Home, fans also speculate that Maguire and Garfield will also be part of the upcoming film, although the stars deny it.

Image via Sony

RELATED:‌ Tom Holland Reveals His Favorite Scenes From Tobey Maguire's and Andrew Garfield's 'Spider-Man' Movies

With all the buzz surrounding No Way Home and the many secrets it’s keeping for the theaters, it’s no wonder the next Spider-Man adventure is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of 2021. Early projection put No Way Home domestic box office between $190 and $250 million, only for its first weekend. For comparison, Black Widow took $80.3 million on its first weekend, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings $75.3 million, and Eternals $69.5 million. Of course, everyone wants a piece of Spider-Man the cake, with Dolby Cinema offering special screenings with improved sound and image quality, compared to regular movie theaters.

No Way Home also sees the return of Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as May Parker, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Benedict Wong as Wong, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, and Angourie Rice as Betty Brant. Jon Watts returns to direct this third installment, based on a script written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, who both penned the previous two films.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters this December 17. Check out the new poster below.

Sony and Marvel Planning More Spider-Man Movies Starring Tom Holland, Confirms Amy Pascal It's a whole new Spider-Man trilogy!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email