The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for its Easter eggs. With such a massive universe to tie together, it’s not a surprise that references and hints to other projects pop up across the MCU, stretching from Iron Man to Guardians of the Galaxy to Hawkeye — hell, they’ve practically made a signature out of it with their iconic post-credit scenes. And now, Collider is excited to exclusively premiere a featurette highlighting all the Easter eggs in the MCU’s newest film, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The new video highlights callbacks to a number of Spidey-related moments featured in the film, including the original half-mask/half-face portrait used to represent Peter Parker’s spider sense in the comics, as well as a wink at Tobey Maguire’s version of the webslinger from the early 2000s— appropriate, considering the star made a reappearance as Peter Parker when Tom Holland’s version of the hero accidentally opened a hole in the multiverse.

There are also references to classic characters, including the revelation that MJ’s (Zendaya) full last name is Jones-Watson, a reference to Mary Jane “MJ” Watson, who was featured both in the comics and in Maguire’s Spidey trilogy. And, most excitingly, there are references to other aspects of the MCU, including the third iteration of a deli Peter frequents in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, and a poster for Rogers: The Musical, the stage show that appeared in Hawkeye, the last Disney+ Marvel series to premiere before No Way Home hit theaters.

No Way Home was the most ambitious MCU film to date, opening up the multiverse and introducing audiences to versions of Marvel characters they hadn’t seen in years, including both Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s versions of Peter Parker, as well as Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin. The only film that could possibly outdo No Way Home’s ambition might be Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, out May 6, which is the next Marvel film to deal with the concept of the multiverse and the threat it poses to all the characters we hold dear.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, also starring Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, and Benedict Cumberbatch, is now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital, wherever you get your movies. Check out the exclusive featurette below:

