With a concept that involves the Multiverse bleeding together, it is only appropriate that there would be a fair number of Easter Eggs found in Spider-Man: No Way Home that ties into the web-head's expansive history. Sony Pictures has released the third video in their series pointing out some of the references that viewers might have missed, including callbacks to the likes of Kraven the Hunter and the Spider-Man films made by Sam Raimi.

The video was uploaded to Sony Pictures Entertainment's official YouTube channel and focuses on the Easter Eggs found at the end of the film. During the scene where the multiverse is collapsing around the Empire State Building after the final battle, there are a few silhouettes that can be made out that even long-time fans might have a problem identifying. The video points out that one of these figures carrying a spear is villain Kraven the Hunter, who will be getting his own film adaptation similar to Venom and Morbius. The character next to him is Scorpion, a character that was referenced in Spider-Man: Homecoming being played by Michael Mando. The last figure in the line-up is the "obscure but fan-favorite" six-armed Spider-Man.

Along with these characters appearing in the tears of reality, there are also some simpler references that don't require the fabric of spacetime to be falling apart. The apartment that Peter moves into at the end of the film is a callback to the apartment that Tobey Maguire's Spidey lives in during Spider-Man 2 as well as the apartment that Peter can barely afford in the comics. Finally, Peter sowing his own suit is a reference to him making his own suit in the comics with the new design and color palette most closely resembling Steve Ditko's original comic book design of the iconic superhero outfit.

RELATED: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home': Watch a Behind the Scenes Look at That Fight Between Spider-Man and Green Goblin

While some of the references might have flown over viewers' heads, it's more than possible that many of these Easter Eggs were picked up by keen-eyed fans — and with just how many people saw the film, that number probably isn't insignificant. Spider-Man: No Way Home was extremely successful both critically and commercially, surpassing the $800 million threshold at the box office domestically as of March 2022. This makes it only the third film to ever pass this milestone, joining fellow Disney films Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avengers: Endgame.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now on Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, and Digital. You can watch the latest video exploring the film's Easter Eggs down below.

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Featurette Explores Its Mind-Bending Frightening Side

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Matt Villei (354 Articles Published) Matt Villei is a Senior News Writer for Collider. Having a deep appreciation for the games, films, and books that he experienced growing up, Matt wanted to learn the inner workings of how these pieces of media were made. He graduated from Hofstra University with a Film Studies degree and a Creative Writing minor with the hope of one day making a game like the ones he grew up playing. When not writing, he plays some games, watches some professional wrestling, and spends some time with his two Golden Retrievers. More From Matt Villei

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe