Marvel Studios has had a killer 2022 thus far with releases like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, comic book fans everywhere still can’t get enough of the biggest film of 2021, Spider-Man: No Way Home. This trilogy capper was the first film since the pandemic to make over $1 billion at the box office. More importantly, it made every Spider-Man fan’s dream come true by bringing Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire’s versions of the character together for the first time. No Way Home recently came out on Blu-ray in April, but now Sony Pictures has announced a new cut of the film titled Spider-Man: No Way Home - The More Fun Stuff Version that will be swinging into theaters on September 2 in the US and Canada with more countries being announced soon.

The re-release was announced in a short humorous video posted on Spider-Man’s various social media pages. The video features all three fan-favorite Spider-Men giving us a tease of what to expect with new dialogue from Garfield’s Spider-Man from the finale saying “we should do this again”. Maguire’s Wall Crawler cheerfully agrees with him. This new edition of the film will help celebrate Spider-Man’s 60th anniversary and 20 years of the character’s cinematic multiverse.

The “fan cut”, like the announcement teased, will feature deleted and extended scenes. How much this cut will add is anyone's guess, but fans are about to get more of what made this film so special. Seeing Holland, Garfield, and Maguire together in costume was an absolute fever dream. Six months later and it’s still hard to believe it happened. The multiverse element to this film somehow managed to add so much meaningful heart to this crazy adventure without taking away from Holland’s own journey as Spider-Man.

The behind-the-scenes extras on the Blu-ray showed us a few glimpses of scenes that didn’t make the final cut of the film. This includes a shot of Maguire’s Spider-Man fighting Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin. It’s a safe bet that we’ll see that in this new cut because the two never got a single interaction together in the film despite Goblin heart-wrenchingly stabbing his version of Spider-Man through the back in the finale.

Whatever the case may be, this announcement will definitely make any fan’s Spider-sense tingle. Especially given that Sony's Spider-Verse will soon be growing with upcoming films like Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web. Tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home - The More Fun Stuff Version will go on sale Tuesday, August 9 and, while we anxiously wait for this Labor Day Weekend, you can watch the amusing teaser for the event down below.

Are you going to pay to see it again with the deleted scenes? Let us know in the comments below.