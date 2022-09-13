These new scenes in the rerelease of 'No Way Home' add more to the film and the MCU as a whole.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was first released on December 17, breaking records to become the sixth highest-grossing film of all time. A special re-release on September 2 subtitled The More Fun Stuff has an additional 11 minutes of new footage, pushing the runtime to 2 hours and 37 minutes, making it one of the longest Marvel films.

While the film’s extended cut opened to mixed reviews from viewers, it gave fans the desired opportunity to reexperience the magic of seeing this film on the big screen again. The new scenes added ranged from minor moments to big scenes, including a new introduction and post-credits scene, opening the door for Spider-Man’s future in the MCU.

Interrogation

The extended interrogation scene further explores the fallout of Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) unmasking Peter Parker (Tom Holland) to the world. While the original cut only addressed Spider-Man’s actions about the apparent murder of Mysterio, the extended cut includes the authorities calling into question Spider-Man’s every action.

Peter tries to explain himself as he’s questioned what happened during the events of Spider-Man: Homecoming. Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) and Agent Cleary (Arian Moayed) also argue further, revealing that this is not her first arrest, providing more context as to why her responsibility as a parental figure is called into question.

Spider-Man at School

One of the longer scenes in the new cut features Spider-Man’s experiences at school, as he grapples with the negativity of public image, newfound fame, and being the center of attention as even his first day at school is reported in the Daily Bugle.

In Peter’s gym class, his classmates make him climb the wall, which he begrudgingly does, drawing more unwanted attention. Betty, a Daily Bugle intern, also interviews Peter, his teachers, and friends. Flash Thompson (Tony Revolori) is also shown to be taking advantage of the spotlight, marking his claim that he came up with the name Spider-Man. The lighthearted scenes were more in tune with the tone of Spider-Man: Homecoming, and though entertaining, many viewers weren’t sorry to see it go.

Sanctum Sanatoriums' Undercroft

As Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) requests Peter and his friends to “scour the internet and Scooby-Doo this sh*t,” this montage features Peter, Ned (Jacob Batalon), and MJ (Zendaya) working in the Sanctum Sanatoriums' undercroft to start their search for more multiverse villains.

Their messy setup features Ned knocking things over, MJ finding a goatee template presumably for Dr. Strange, and most notably, a miniature model version of the Sanctum Sanatorium with what looks like a tiny Dr. Strange moving around inside.

More Matt Murdock

The guest appearance of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) as Peter’s lawyer was an unexpected yet pleasant surprise for Daredevil fans. His cameo as a “really good lawyer” also featured his impressive reflexes as he caught a brick through the window.

A new scene features Matt working in his element as a lawyer to defend his client Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) as the drones by Mysterio were from Stark Industries. When Happy views Peter letting a group of villains into his apartment, he becomes increasingly nervous and confused when Matt tells him to stop sweating. Although great to see more of Murdock in the MCU, the scene didn’t hold anything momentous or hint at anything for his character's future.

Spider-Man Catches a Thief

As a thief runs the street, Spider-Man foils his plans, leaving him stranded upside-down to aid the citizens of Queens. However, in light of his unmasking, he finds that he is no longer the appreciated friendly Spider-Man but mistrusted and even abused.

While some citizens still appreciate his work, others refuse to take him seriously anymore, thinking a 14-year-old is too young to be a hero. Others still accuse him of being Mysterio’s killer. Regardless of how he was treated, it was a fun cameo as Tom Holland’s brother plays the role of the thief.

Elevator Ride

A new scene in the film features Peter, May, Electro (Jamie Foxx), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), and Norman Osborn (Willem Dafoe) in an elevator as they go to Happy’s apartment. While this scene was quick and didn’t add anything of value to the storyline itself, immediately followed by footage of Peter letting all the villains into the apartment via the doorbell camera, it was still an entertaining moment worth appreciation.

This scene was, in part, a momentous moment as before the release of this film, seeing these stars together had seemed unrealistic. Seeing these characters together in such a relatable awkward experience is a surreal moment for fans growing up with these characters.

Daily Bugle

The extended cut features additional screen-time for J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) as he continues to express his disdain for what he deems a vigilante. Spider-Man’s encounter with Sandman and Electro is reported in the Daily Bugle through the eyewitness of a worker.

Although he describes the events accurately, Jameson finds it ridiculous, instead questioning if the worker was drinking. This scene was a quirky moment that connected the reality of real life and the absurdity of Spider-Man’s life, reiterating how bizarre these events were.

New Post-Credits Scene

While both versions of the film featured two post-credit scenes, starting with the symbiote Venom leaving behind a piece of himself in the MCU, the re-release replaced the Dr. Strange 2 teaser. The scene featured another segment of Betty’s news segment as a pre-graduation recap of the year.

While the scene fails to hint at Spider-Man’s future in the MCU, it offers a much-needed explanation of how Dr. Strange’s spell worked. Revisiting pictures from the Europe trip from Spider-Man: Far from Home, Peter is absent, except for one picture where a flying bird obscures his face entirely. Ultimately, Peter is erased from history with a new slate and uncertain future.

New Introduction

Although not part of the film’s storyline, a moment of significance was the collective acknowledgment from Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire of how meaningful playing the character of Spider-Man is for each of them. Appreciating the public’s support and love, each actor addressed how grateful they are to be a part of the journey.

Their meeting over Zoom ends with a much-wanted moment for fans, with Tobey and Tom telling Andrew that they love him, a nod to the film’s scene where Andrew’s remark is met with an awkward thank-you. This small but big moment was defining for all Spider-Man fans who got to see the three generations come together, not only as co-stars but as close friends, forming a brotherhood bond.

3 Spider-Men

In the extended cut, the three Spider-Men get more time to chat, reflect on their experiences, and again address Maguire’s Spider-Man’s organic webbing while opening the door for future adventures. They relate as to how crazy yet workaday their experiences have become.

Despite knowing what to expect, seeing the 3 Spider-Men on screen was just as surreal. The addition of this scene gave fans exactly what they wanted, more screen time and additional recognition of each actor’s individual contribution to the character of Spider-Man that not only made this film as special as it was, bringing closure to three generations of Spider-Man but setting the stage for future adventures.

