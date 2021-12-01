Tom Holland has been uncharacteristically good at protecting the secrets of Spider-Man: Far From Home on this press tour, despite the lingering questions around whether he'll return for a new trilogy, and an abundance of rumors pertaining to the two other Spider-Guys, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. But the more he says, particularly as of recent, the more the gaps between the lines are widening. In his latest allusion to the potential fate of Spider-Man and/or his friends, he described the latest MCU installment as "very violent" to TV Globo.

In Holland's words:

"There are some fight scenes in this movie that are very violent. And it's a fighting style different from what we've seen before. But really you will get to see Spider-Man using his fists in a 'fight or flight' situation."

One of the marked differences from the previous Spidey films is just how relatively tame the violence of the MCU Spider-Man installments has been. Relatively, of course, is the operative word - there has been no end of web slinging, shooting, and Mysterio even shot himself in Spider-Man: Far From Home - but compare it to Maguire's Spidey crunching bad guys with his fists and wrestling "Macho Man" Randy Savage ("bonesaaaaw!") and yeah, it's been pretty quiet. The tone is most certainly more jovial.

Whatever the case, the upcoming movie broke the internet recently with an overwhelming spike in ticket sales, earning the highest opening pre-sale figures since Avengers: Endgame which is, itself, top dog.

Along with a slew of villains from the Spidey films of the century, like Albert Molina's Doc Ock and Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, No Way Home also sees the return of Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as May Parker, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Benedict Wong as Wong, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, and Angourie Rice as Betty Brant. Jon Watts returns to direct this third installment, based on a script written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, who both penned the previous two films.

Spider-Man: No Way Home comes to theaters on December 17.

