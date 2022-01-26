If you're anything like us (that's the royal "us" — I'm not sure that I can speak for the entirety of Collider on this one) you might lack the attention span to consistently sit down with a proper book. (Hey, that's why movies exist!) But Deadline have just dropped something that might be more of a tantalizing prospect for blockbuster buffs than the latest Sally Rooney yearn-fest: the full script for Spider-Man: No Way Home, written by franchise veterans Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

It's brief on action and heavy on dialogue —because, y'know, it's a screenplay, and that's exactly how they're supposed to function — but if you want to relive some of your favourite moments from the movie without hauling butt to the big screen, this makes for a fun alternative. It's always cool, too, to cross-reference the script with the resultant movie: where have they changed dialogue? Are there any scenes they haven't included in the final cut? What of those rumored extra Daredevil bits — any of those in there?

The relentless success of No Way Home has continued to debunk the notion of franchise fatigue, with the movie picking up an additional $14.1 million at the box office this weekend. Scream dethroned it for a week — but Ghostface, ultimately, lacked the legs to dominate any longer, and was swept down by Spidey's webs for a painful drop from the top spot. With over $720 million in the bank domestically, No Way Home is now the fourth-highest grossing film of all time. It comes behind three other Disney-owned franchise favourites: MCU siblings The Avengers ($760 million) and Avengers: Endgame ($858 million), plus Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936 million).

Image via Sony

RELATED: 'Spider Man: No Way Home's Green Goblin Gets Movie-Accurate Figures From Hot Toys

It's hardly surprising that Spidey has continued to wrap up the big bucks, though. Not only did the film bring back a parade of villains from the old Spidey movies, but the classic cinematic web slingers themselves: Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. Remember when that was a big 'ol open secret and everyone was forced to keep stuhm? Garfield certainly does, telling The Wrap:

“It was like this massive game of Werewolf that I was playing with journalists and with people guessing, and it was very fun. There were moments where I was like, ‘God, I hate lying.’ I don’t like to lie, and I’m not a good liar, but I kept framing it as a game. And I kept imagining myself purely as a fan of that character, which is not hard to do. […] I placed myself in that position of, well, what would I want to know? Would I want to be toyed with? Would I want to be lied to? Would I want to be kept on my toes guessing? Would I want to discover it when I went to the theater? Would I want to be guessing, guessing, guessing? [...]I would want the actor to do an incredibly good job at convincing me he wasn’t in it. And then I would want to lose my mind in the theater when my instinct was proven right. That’s what I would want.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is still in theaters.

5 Spoiler Filled Lessons That Spider-Man Learned In 'No Way Home' With great power...

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email