Fans of Spider-Man: No Way Home have a figure to look out for this summer, as a new Funko Pop from the hit Marvel Studios film will be available for collectors to purchase as an exclusive from AAA Anime. The Funko Pop figure, which is available for pre-order on the Entertainment Earth website, features the black and gold suit that Peter Parker (Tom Holland) wore in the film.

The Funko Pop features Spider-Man in his unique black and gold costume, unmasked, in a dynamic running pose. Alongside the release of the unmasked figure is also a rare chase figure that will be a variant, which features a mask instead. The masked variant will be shipped out at random in a limited supply for lucky collectors to receive. The chase figure features glow-in-the-dark eyes that makes the Pop stand out among other Spider-Man Funkos. The figure and variant measure the same size as other Funko Pops at around 3.75 inches. The Pop figure is currently available for fans to pre-order at $19.99.

The suit was seen in the film during Spidey's battle against Electro, where he teamed up with the Sandman to take him down. The black suit drew a lot of attention before the release of the film due to its unique and sleek design. However, when the film was released in December of last year to raving reviews and box office success, some were surprised to discover that it was actually just Peter's normal Spider-Man suit, just turned inside out.

RELATED: Marvel Comics Announces SDCC 2022 Line-Up Featuring Spider-Man and the Women of Marvel

Despite briefly appearing in the film as one of Peter's many suits in the series, the black and gold fit became one of the biggest highlights in the film's marketing campaign, often featured in promotional material such as the film's trailers and LEGO sets.

Other non-exclusive Funko Pops from Spider-Man: No Way Home for fans to purchase include Spider-Man in his integrated suit, Doctor Strange in a winter coat and a snow shovel, as well as MJ and Ned. It currently remains unknown if other figures will be coming down the line such as the villains Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Electro, Sandman, and The Lizard, but with a new AAA Anime-exclusive Funko Pop coming this August, fans may have some hope for more figures to be added to their collection in the near future.

The AAA Anime-exclusive Spider-Man: No Way Home Funko Pop figure is now available for pre-order and will ship out this August. Fans can purchase the figure here.