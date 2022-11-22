Both collectors and Marvel fans can rejoice as Funko has officially announced, via their official Twitter page, that several new Spider-Man: No Way Home Funko POPs are now on the way, which includes several key villains and characters from the film. The figures are now officially available for fans to pre-order.

With the figures now available to pre-order, fans can soon get their hands on the Amazon-exclusive three-pack, which features all the Spider-Man variants from the film, including Tom Holland's rendition of the character alongside Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, in dynamic poses that will look great on any shelf. However, fans looking for a more extensive set with more figures won't want to miss out on the upcoming Wal-Mart exclusive eight-pack. The collection will feature the aforementioned Spider-Man variants alongside highly-detailed figures of all the fan-favorite villains, such as the Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Electro, the Lizard, and the Sandman. Alongside the exclusive sets, Funko will also release a limited edition Target Con Diamond Collection POP figure of Holland's Spider-Man in his new suit swinging into action, which also comes with an exclusive T-shirt.

For fans looking for individual releases, Funko will have its own website-exclusive POP figure of Holland's Spider-Man battered up in his iron suit, ready for action. PX Previews will also be releasing their own exclusive figure, which depicts Garfield's Spider-Man recreating his famous introduction from the film, with A POP figure of Ned Leeds in Doctor Strange's signature cape available only at Wal-Mart. However, for fans looking for a more collectible item, Hot Topic will release an exclusive metallic POP figure, which depicts Maguire's Spider-Man leaping for action in an eye-catching pose. Lastly, fans will not want to miss out on the Box Lunch exclusive of the metallic Green Goblin figure, which features the character in his iconic mask.

It's been almost a year since the theatrical release of Spider-Man: No Way Home and its popularity isn't slowing down any time soon. With the release of the upcoming Funko POP figures, fans can recapture all their favorite moments from the movie on their shelves with the long-awaited inclusion of the film's villains and Spider-Man variants in the line. It's unknown if any other figures are on the way in the near future. However, with so many classic characters from the franchise finally making their way to the collectible line of figures, fans will definitely want to check out these POPS when they debut next year.

The upcoming set of figures are now available for fans to pre-order. In the meantime, check out Funko's announcement tweet below: