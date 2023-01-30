Collectors and fans of Spider-Man: No Way Home will have the chance to bolster their stock of tie-in Funko Pop! figures with the release of the brand's new Final Battle Series set. The set includes eight Deluxe Pop! vinyl figures that can be purchased separately and Collider can exclusively reveal two of the villainous collectibles that can be used to build out a scene. Both Sandman and Electro ascend the Statue of Liberty with their respective figures, preparing for a final confrontation with the various Spider-Men as they prepare to send them home.

In the multiverse-warping Marvel film, Sandman and Electro are among the many villains brought into Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) world moments before their deaths in their own timelines. For those who've been watching Spider-Man films since well before the web-slinger entered the MCU proper, it was a treat to see both Thomas Haden Church and Jamie Foxx back in their respective roles as Sam Raimi's Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man collided in one massive crossover film. The film came to a head when, in the climax, the three Peters, Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield, lured their respective villains to the top of Lady Liberty in hopes of curing them to prevent their deaths in their worlds.

Deluxe Pop! Sandman places the villain on the scaffolding of the statue as he reaches a massive sandy hand outward during his ascent. The figure is intricately textured to capture the gritty look of his sandy form as it wraps around metal bars and more. Deluxe Pop! Electro, meanwhile, reflects the revamped, brighter appearance of Electro in the film with massive yellow bolts of electricity emerging from him. Electro underwent massive changes in No Way Home after his characterization and the odd blue design didn't sit well with most viewers. Foxx dons a much punchier and more faithful design to what most people know from the classic cartoons and comics. It translates especially well in figure form, letting the electricity easily stand out.

Collect All the Figures to Recreate No Way Home's Epic Climax

Alongside Sandman and Electro, the boxes also show the other key players in No Way Home's climactic battle, including The Lizard, Doctor Otto Octavius, the Green Goblin, and all three of the Spider-Men will be available in figure form as well. Between this set and the release of Black Panther for the Avengers: Civil War Build-a-Scene set, this year is off to a great start for Marvel collectors looking to grab more merchandise from their favorite films.

No Way Home was an especially massive hit with the fans when it was released back in 2021, grossing $1.922 billion and proving that blockbusters could still make a killing in a post-pandemic world. Directed by Jon Watts, the film sees Spider-Man seeking help from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) after his identity is revealed and his reputation completely ruined. When Strange's spell goes awry, it invites the villains and heroes from other worlds and forces him to confront what it means to be the friendly neighborhood web-slinger. The film also starred Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Alfred Molina, Jon Favreau, Willem Dafoe, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori, and Marisa Tomei among others.

Keep an eye out for Electro, Sandman, and other Funko! Pop figures from the Final Battle Scene set at your local Target. Check out more images of the figures below.

