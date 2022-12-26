Fans of the beloved web-slinger can rejoice as Funko has officially announced that a new set of POP figures based on Spider-Man: No Way Home are on their way for 2023. The Target-exclusive figures, which are now available to pre-order, will be part of a new build-a-scene set that recreates the film's iconic final battle.

The announcement features Tom Holland's variant of Spider-Man recreating a scene from the film where he poses on top of the Statue of Liberty. Also featured is a figure of the Lizard with highly-detailed scales as he rampages with his claws and teeth in full display. The POPS also feature Funko's excellent paintwork, with the deep reds on Spider-Man contrasting nicely with the Lizard's green appearance, which would look great on any collector's shelf.

The remaining figures of the set have yet to be revealed. However, the first image showcased on Twitter features silhouettes of to-be-announced figures, which could offer clues to the upcoming POPS in the line. With the set serving as a recreation of the movie's final confrontation, upcoming figures are likely to be the film's other villains, such as the Green Goblin, the Sandman, Doc Ock, and Electro. The following two figures for the line will be announced on January 30, 2023.

Image via Funko

Following the highly successful release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Funko continues to recapture the movie's iconic moments with various new figures in their POP line. Other figures recently announced for the line include an Amazon-exclusive three-pack of all the Spider-Man variants of the film alongside Walmart's eight-pack featuring the same figures alongside all the film's antagonists. Also available for fans to order are individual figures, such as a Hop Topic metallic exclusive of Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man alongside Boxlunch's metallic masked figure of the Green Goblin.

Spider-Man: No Way Home debuted in December 2021 to acclaim from both fans and critics. Despite over a year passing since its initial release, Funko continues to capture the film's popularity with its signature tie-in POP figures. It remains a mystery what 2023 has in store for the company, but with various new Marvel projects coming out next year, there will be plenty of new figures for fans to look forward to in the next 12 months.

The brand-new Spider-Man: No Way Home Funko POPS are now available to pre-order.