Spider-Man: No Way Home was filled with twists, turns, laughs, and cries, taking audiences on a wide range of triumphs and heartaches crushing the boundaries of what a superhero flick could be. But, while it grasped tightly to its emotional base, it was not at all lacking the action aspect that made Peter Parker and his extraordinary abilities famous in the first place. Now, we have an incredible behind-the-scenes look at Spider-Man’s face-off against the Green Goblin, via ScreenRant.

For a refresher on the film, No Way Home picks up after the events of Far From Home where Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) identity as the web-slinging hero had been revealed. He now faces a world that both loves and hates him, deeming him a murderer for the death of Mysterio but also a local, New York homegrown celebrity. After seeking the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to cast a spell in order to make everyone but those closest to him forget his secret, all hell breaks loose and the multiverse is opened. Soon, villains from other Spider-Man-based worlds come creeping in, including Dr. Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), and Norman Osborn aka Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe). Although the odds are stacked against Peter, the opening of the multiverse portal allows Spider-Man’s of yesteryear, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield to also hop through in order to help Holland’s spidey save the world.

The scene featured in the video below is one of the most brutal we’ve seen in Spider-Man history. Just as Peter thinks he’s helped the bad guys by getting them back on the right path, things take a turn for Norman Osborn whose alter ego, the Green Goblin takes over and launches him into a rageful madness. Through the behind-the-scenes look, viewers will hear from fight coordinator Jackson Spidell, associate producer Emily Fong, and 2nd unit director and stunt coordinator, George Cottle as they take us through a step-by-step explanation as to how they pulled off the perfectly executed choreography.

We’re told that not only did Holland and Dafoe do much of their own stunts for the condo scuffle, but that production wanted to make it as real and as violent as possible, forcing the actors to step it up to complete the shot. They even reveal what moment made their skin crawl and led Holland to say “Woah, that was so scary!”

Relive the excitement of the Spidey vs. Green Goblin scene below, just be sure to duck the punches.

