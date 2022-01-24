The new figures join a growing line of other 'No Way Home' collectibles by Hot Toys.

Spider-Man fans and collectors rejoice! Hot Toys has just unveiled two new 1/6 scale Green Goblin collectible figures inspired by the character's appearance in the newest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the box office smash hit Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The figure of Willem Dafoe’s Norman Osborn / Green Goblin is based on his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, when he first shows up to torment our hero still in his Green Goblin armor. The highly detailed figures feature a newly developed and hand-painted head sculpt of Dafoe as Norman Osborn, as well as a Green Goblin helmeted head and a costume with armored elements. Additionally, fans have the opportunity to get the special Deluxe Edition of the figure which includes a 1/6 scale Goblin Glider with movie-accurate details, LED light-up features, and articulated elements.

Dafoe stars in the new film, reprising his role as the iconic Spider-Man villain from Sam Raimi’s trilogy of films from the early 2000s. After a spell by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) attempting to erase Spider-Man’s (Tom Holland) secret identity from the minds of the public goes wrong, the multiverse opens up and pulls classic Spider-Man villains from past film series into the MCU. Dafoe joins Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus/Otto Octavius, Jamie Foxx's Electro/Max Dillon, Rhys Ifans’s Dr. Curt Connors/Lizard, and Thomas Haden Church’s Flint Marko/Sandman all reprising their fan-favorite roles.

Image via Sony Pictures

A complete list of what comes with each figure can be found below:

The Green Goblin 1/6 Scale Figure features:

An authentic and detailed likeness of Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home

One newly crafted Green Goblin helmeted head

One newly developed and individually hand-painted head sculpt with authentic likeness of Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn

Movie-accurate facial features with detailed wrinkles and skin texture

1/6 scale body with over 30 points of articulation

6 interchangeable gloved hands for a variety of posing and display options

One metallic green armored suit

One pair of metallic green armored boots

3 pumpkin bombs

Specially designed figure display stand with movie logo and character nameplate

The Green Goblin (Deluxe) 1/6 Scale Figure features:

PLUS! One 1/6 scale Goblin Glider (Articulated function, LED light up, battery operated)

Specially designed dynamic figure display stand with movie logo and character nameplate.

The Green Goblin 1/6 Scale Figure can be pre-ordered right now for $285 and the Green Goblin (Deluxe) and Goblin Glider can be pre-ordered for $375 from Sideshow. Check out official prototype images below!

Image via Hot Toys

Image via Hot Toys

