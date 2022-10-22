Norman's on sabbatical, honey! Just when you think you won't get any more Green Goblin content, Hot Toys surprises fans with a look at Norman Osborn from Spider-Man: No Way Home in his most menacing look yet. The Green Goblin (Upgraded Suit) 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure was a surprise reveal and includes an "expertly sculpted portrait capturing Willem Dafoe’s maniacal portrayal of Norman Osborn / Green Goblin."

No one can quite play the Goblin in the same way as Dafoe can. Debuting in Spider-Man back in 2002, Dafoe's Norman Osborn was a complex and worthy antagonist to Tobey Maguire's Peter. His layered interpretation of the character was a significant reason why fans were excited about his return in No Way Home where he faced off against Tom Holland's Peter Parker.

The upcoming figure also includes a suit "painted in metallic green with battle-damaged effects, and comes with a weathered fabric poncho. Other accessories include Norman's goggles, his pumpkin bombs, attachable forearm blades, and more." Worried that Norman won't have his iconic glider? Don't be! The figure comes with the glider which includes "LED light-up features and articulated parts." The figure is currently available for pre-order at Sideshow.com now.

Norman is a fascinating character to look at because he is, for the most part, a man trapped in his own mind. When the Goblin takes over, Norman is just left to his bidding and he cannot do anything to stop it. We got to see how trapped Norman Osborn really is in No Way Home and his struggle to break free of the Green Goblin. As a result, the character's entry in the MCU was well received; as such, this movie-accurate figure will certainly be a delight for fans of the character and movie.

While this look for the Green Goblin isn't the mask we've come to know, the look has nonetheless quickly gained iconic status. The ripped-up purple poncho over the green suit is a top-tier villain look and this figure is so amazing that it should be a part of any collector's display; especially if you're a Marvel or Spider-Man fan. After all, how many times can we expect to get more of Dafoe's Goblin? Best to celebrate the magic of his performance in every way that we can.

Are you ready to add Norman to your collection? Get your pre-order set for the $395 figure today! Check out the figure below: