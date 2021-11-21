It's been less than a week since the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer was released - you know, the one that brought back all of the baddies from the Maguire and Garfield movies, and might've also accidentally revealed their return - and fans are already desperate for more details. One of the centre points of the trailer (and, indeed, the teaser that came out a few months ago) is Holland's Spider-Man's new suit: a Stark tech-infused set of metallic nano-armor which has the ability, apparently, to grow an extra set of legs.

For those keen on grabbing a closer look, Hot Toys have revealed a new Integrated Suit figure inspired by Spidey's appearance in the film. The hugely detailed 1:6 scale figure features a newly painted head sculpt of Tom Holland's Peter Parker, as well as a masked head sculpt with multiple interchangeable eye pieces, allowing the user to create a variety of expressions. The rendering of Holland's face is a particular work of art: they've really captured the details, from his swishy, boyish hair to the flush of warmth in his cheeks.

Further, according to Hot Toys, the "figure features a finely tailored suit faithfully replicating Spider-Man's red and black Integrated Suit with gold accents and web pattern. The figure also includes articulated pincers, web wings, and an array of accessories including a separate Spider-Man mask, a smartphone, and assorted web-shooting effects". So what we're hearing is: not only is this a novel and detailed look at the new suit ahead of release, you can also customise the thing with enough accessory combinations to make Dr. Strange's head spin. What might make your head spin is the price, because this sorta quality doesn't come in cheap: it's $285 for the "collector edition" pre-order, expected to ship in January... 2023.

For an extra hundred-and-fifty bucks or so, you can go one up and grab the Deluxe Version, which includes a half-masked head sculpt, as well as a "battlefield diorama display base" with "nods to Spider-Man's foes, the Green Goblin and Doc Ock". The base looks pretty cool, as does the half-mask sculpt, but keep in mind that with that difference in cash you could buy something like thirty shwarma wraps... just some literal food for thought.

In similarly exciting (and sorta leaky) news ahead of No Way Home's release, fans' spider senses have been triggered by what they think is the digital deletion of a mystery figure from the new trailer... Andrew? Tobey? Is that you?

The Spider-Man (Integrated Suit) is available to pre-order now, via Sideshow. Check out images of the figure below. Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theatres on December 17.

