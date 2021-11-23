Fans who have been curious about what Spider-Man has been up to since Spider-Man: Far From Home can now get a quick glimpse. A new Hyundai commercial has been released as a tie-in for director Jon Watt's upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, featuring Tom Holland as Spider-Man/Peter Parker and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds.

The commercial features Peter in a hotel room watching news coverage on his secret identity being revealed to the public. He then decides to suit up as Spider-Man to clear his name, but realizes he doesn't have anything to web-swing onto. As he walks down the road (whistling a familiar tune to fans of the 60's animated series), Ned picks him up while driving the Hyundai IONIQ 5. The commercial also features an Easter egg of a scarecrow dressed as Mysterio (played by Jake Gyllenhaal in Spider-Man: Far From Home).

As the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home gets closer, more marketing has been released for the upcoming film. A second trailer was released on November 16, and a new poster featuring Spider-Man and Doctor Strange (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) was released on November 15. When talking about the upcoming film, Holland hinted at how fans can expect this film to be different from the previous two installments. "It's dark and it's sad, and it's going to be really affecting," said Holland. "You're going to see characters that you love go through things that you would never wish for them to go through."

Holland will also be joined in the sequel by Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus/Otto Octavius (reprising his role from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2) and Jamie Foxx as Electro/Max Dillion (reprising his role from Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man 2). Actors returning from the previous two films include Zendaya as MJ, Marisa Tomei as May Parker, and J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released on December 17. In the meantime, check out the new Hyundai commercial below.

