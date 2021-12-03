It is hard to believe that after what seems like years of theories and speculation Spider-Man: No Way Home is only just a few short weeks away. There was a long period of time where this film did not even have a poster, but now it feels like we are getting a new poster or image every hour. The press/marketing for the highly anticipated film is ramping up as this trilogy capper enters its final stretch and the newest poster just released thanks to IMAX.

The image is the second poster released by the company and is presented in a banner-style display. The design is pretty simple when you compare it to the other posters that have teased or showcased the villains of the film. However, it does show off how much more movie you will see on an IMAX screen. Precisely 26% more if we are being exact. We see a small Spider-Man in the background swinging as he tries to hold together a collapsing New York with his webs and the giant IMAX logo is trapped in the middle of it.

Image via Sony Pictures

RELATED: Tom Holland Says 'No Way Home' Fight Scenes Are "Very Violent"The city appears to be falling apart due to Doctor Strange accidentally opening up the multiverse. The design itself is reminiscent of the scene in Spider-Man: Homecoming where our favorite web-head is trying and failing to hold together the torn apart ferry with his webs. This is also just a very classic Spider-Man image in general. However, this time around Spider-Man does not have Iron Man to save him and it looks like Doctor Strange will not be much help either.

With villains like Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, Williem Defoe’s Green Goblin, and Jamie Foxx’s Electro all returning, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is going to need all the help he can get to overcome this multiversal challenge.

There is not much else known about this sequel as Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are arguably holding this end of the current Spider-Man trilogy closer to the vest than any other Marvel movie before it. There is still no official word if Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will appear, but with presale tickets making this the biggest film since Avengers: Endgame, it looks like the entire world will find out when Spider-Man: No Way Home finally releases exclusively in theaters on December 17.

You can view the new poster down below and for the latest Spider-Man news, which includes the future of Holland’s Wall-Crawler, stick with Collider.

