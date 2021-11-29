Sony released a new IMAX poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home that shows the Web Crawler (Tom Holland) swinging in the middle of some New York building. In the poster, the buildings are bending just like in Doctor Strange’s mirror dimension, a nod to how No Way Home will shatter the barriers between realities in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In Spider-Man: Far From Home, J. Jonah Jameson (J. K. Simmons) reveals Spider-Man’s identity for the whole world after being convinced by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) that the Web Crawler is a villain. No Way Home will deal with the effects the reveal has on Peter’s life. The movie will also destroy the barriers of the Multiverse when Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is enlisted to erase Spider-Man’s real identity from everyone’s memory. Unfortunately, the spell doesn’t work and instead brings visitors from other realities into the MCU.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will feature Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, and, as recently revealed, Thomas Haden Church's Sandman and Rhys Ifans' Lizard. All these villains come from previous iterations of the Web Crawler, exactly one bad guy for each pre-MCU film — three starring Tobey Maguire as the titular hero, and the other two led by Andrew Garfield. While only villains were confirmed to be a part of No Way Home, fans also speculate that Maguire and Garfield will also be part of the upcoming film, although the stars deny it.

Image via Sony Pictures

RELATED:‌ Tom Holland Doesn't Want to Be Playing Spider-Man After He's 30, But Amy Pascal Has Other Plans

No Way Home also sees the return of Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as May Parker, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Benedict Wong as Wong, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, and Angourie Rice as Betty Brant. Jon Watts returns to direct this third installment, based on a script written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, who both penned the previous two films.

Since Venom: Let There Be Carnage shattered the barrier between the SPUMC and the MCU and Tom Hardy’s Venom reportedly making a cameo in Morbius, fans wondered if Sony could reabsorb Holland’s Spider-Man. No Way Home would indeed serve as the perfect excuse for the Web Crawler to change webs, but that might not be the case. Recently, Sony’s producer Amy Pascal confirmed Holland is expected to return for three more MCU movies, although she gave no further details about what might happen after the Multiverse gets unleashed.

We know more about the future of Spider-Man, in and out of the MCU, when No Way Home hits theaters this December 17. Check the new poster below.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Launches In-Universe Daily Bugle TikTok Account With Betty Brant as Intern The impartial news you love, directly on your phone.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email