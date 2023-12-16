The Big Picture LEGO has released a new Spider-Man: No Way Home set, featuring a final battle scene at the Statue of Liberty.

The set includes minifigures of Spider-Man, Lizard, Electro, and Sandman.

The movie also brought back previous actors, like Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, as different versions of Spider-Man.

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will soon be able to build their own version of the climatic battle of 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. LEGO has unveiled a new set based on the third MCU Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland. The 347-piece set is over 5 inches tall when assembled.The set recreates part of the final battle at the Statue of Liberty, which was under construction to add a Captain America shield. It is scheduled to be released on January 1, 2024.

The set comes with a minifigure of Holland's Spider-Man, whose suit has the golden spider that Doctor Octopus created for him in the film. There are also minifigures of the Lizard and Electro. Both villains came to the MCU from the world of The Amazing Spider-Man movies, which starred Andrew Garfield. At the center of the assembled set is Sandman, who came to the MCU from the world of the original Spider-Man trilogy, which starred Tobey Maguire. Although he remained the size of a normal human throughout most of the film, he expanded to become a giant at the end of the film, similar to how he did in the climatic battle of 2007's Spider-Man 3.

Along with bringing back villains from previous movies, Spider-Man: No Way Home was notable for bringing back Maguire and Garfield as their versions of Spider-Man/Peter Parker. After they met each other, the three Spider-Men decided to work together to cure the villains, hoping to change their tragic fates. During the climatic battle, the three Spider-Men were shown teaming up to stop the villains' attack and curing them. The final villain that the trio cured was Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, who also came from Maguire's universe.

The MCU's Multiverse Saga Is Bringing Back Several Actors

Spider-Man: No Way Home was released during the MCU's Phase Four slate, which is part of the franchise's The Multiverse Saga. During the saga, multiple actors have reprised their roles from non-MCU movies like in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Patrick Stewart returned as an alternate version of Professor Charles Xavier from 20th Century Fox's X-Men movies. Kelsey Grammer also reprised his role as Beast in this year's The Marvels. In next year's Deadpool 3, Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine, having previously retired from the role after 2017's Logan. Jennifer Garner will also reprise her role as Elektra Natchios in the third Deadpool movie. Garner previously played the character in 2003's Daredevil and 2005's Elektra.

The LEGO Spider-Man: No Way Home Spider-Man vs. Sandman: Final Battle set is scheduled to be released on January 1. In the meantime, get out the set below:

