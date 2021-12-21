Spider-Man: No Way Home finally made its way to theaters this past weekend, and with an over $600 million opening, has provided a lot of hope to the movie theater industry going forward. The Wall Crawler’s success is not stopping anytime soon either, as the film made $37.1 million on Monday, making it the third best Monday for a film in history. Spidey falls behind only its fellow Disney-owned franchise giants, with Black Panther at $40.15 million and Star Wars: The Force Awakens at $40.109 million. In terms of four day openings, the film has made $297.2 million, the second biggest of all time, behind Avengers: Endgame at $393.9 million.

In only one weekend, No Way Home has secured the highest four day gross of all time for both December and for Sony Picture. Other records for the film include the best Monday box office for both a Spider-Man film and for Sony, the second best Monday for a December film of all time, and the third best Monday for a superhero film of all time.

So many records, so little time, and in the same vein as No Time to Die, this appears to be one of the first films people are willing to go back to the theaters to see multiple times since the pandemic started. The mixture of positive reviews, fan reactions, and general hype for anticipated appearances have helped No Way Home soar to new industry heights and remind audiences how fun going to the movies can be.

RELATED: Kevin Feige Confirms More Spider-Man Movies Are in DevelopmentEven COVID-19 continues to threaten box office numbers, it appears it will not stop Spider-Man, as No Way Home is currently projected to make $143 million in its second weekend. This would give the film the third best second weekend (say that five times fast) of all time, behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens at $149.2 Million, and Avengers: Endgame at $147.3 million.

With Christmas falling on a Saturday this year, this is setting up the film to do some more sizable damage, and while the longevity of No Way Home may be impacted by COVID-19, at least for now Spider-Man is giving a much needed glimmer of light for the 2022 movie season.

