Sony is hyping up Spider-Man: No Way Home - The More Fun Stuff Version, as the extended version nears its release. Yesterday, the movie saw a new and first poster featuring Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire together along with the likes of Daredevil, Aunt May, Wong, and more unseen characters from the movie. Now, fans are treated with a new teaser that points at some exciting banter between the three Spider-Men as well as Peter Parker (Holland) crawling his High School walls maybe for the amusement of other students.

The More Fun Stuff Version will feature new content worth 11 extra minutes. While there’s no information on what these extended scenes are fans are expecting to see more of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, more hilarious exchanges between the three Peters, and Holland’s time with the OG rouge gallery. By previous accounts of the cast and crew of the movie, fans know there are a plethora of scenes that were left out. No Way Home single-handedly brought the three generations of Spider-Man together giving fans a dose of nostalgia that won’t be topped by any other superhero feature soon.

Along with the three web slingers the movie brought back Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe’s Norman Osborn aka Green Goblin, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman, Jamie Fox’s Electro, and Rhys Ifans’ Lizard. The movie also featured Tom Hardy’s Venom momentarily crossing over to the MCU from the Sony Universe. No doubt fans would love to see their favorite characters on screen for whatever extended time they can.

Image via Marvel

No Way Home sees Peter Parker (Holland) dealing with the aftermath of his identity being revealed in Spider-Man: Far From Home. In true Spider-Man fashion, Peter wants to keep his family and friends safe for which he asks Doctor Strange to cast a spell. However, the spell goes wrong and various characters from other timelines start showing up in the MCU. Now Peter needs the help of the other Peter Parkers to correct the situation. While Garfield and Maguire’s presence could have stolen the thunder from the movie, director Jon Watts and the makers kept a very fine balance to keep the story focused on MCU’s Peter Parker. The movie also gave Holland a clean slate to start over.

The feature has a high nostalgia quotient along with some power-packed performances. In the post-pandemic era, the movie revived the theaters and grossed over $1.9 billion worldwide to become the highest-grossing film of 2021, the sixth highest-grossing film of all time, and undeniably the highest-grossing Spider-Man film to date.

Spider-Man: No Way Home - The More Fun Stuff Version opens in theaters on September 2, meanwhile, you can check out the new teaser below: