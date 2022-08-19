Get your webshooters ready, Spider-Man: No Way Home is swinging back into theaters with the re-release Spider-Man: No Way Home - The More Fun Stuff Version this Labor Day weekend with 11 minutes of new footage, Fandango announced.

The announcement comes just a couple of months after the re-release was initially announced, with more territories being announced a few weeks back. The More Fun Stuff version of the film will feature both extended and deleted scenes that didn't make it to the original theatrical cut last December or the Blu-ray or DVD editions of the film that came out in April. Tickets for the More Fun Stuff version will be available to purchase on Tuesday, August 23.

No Way Home was a resounding success for Sony Pictures both critically and in terms of its box office gross. No Way Home has grossed $804,793,477 domestically and $1,901,232,550 according to Box Office Mojo, which was good enough to land the film in third place all-time in terms of domestic gross and sixth place all-time in worldwide gross. The film was also a crowd-pleasing good time as it holds a 93% approval rating from critics and a 98% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

No Way Home was significant for bringing the three eras of live-action Spider-Man actors, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland to the big screen together thanks to the help of the multiverse. But with the heroes came some villains as the film also brought back familiar foes of the Maguire and Garfield Spider-Man films including Norman Osborn (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), the Lizard (Rhys Ifans), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) and Electro (Jamie Foxx).

The film also starred some familiar faces from Jon Watts' Spider-Man films including MJ (Zendaya), Ned (Jacob Batalon) and brought in Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wong (Benedict Wong). No Way Home followed Peter (Holland) as he attempts to clear his name directly after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home. After going to Doctor Strange for help, the multiverse opens and brings some familiar faces back into the fold.

You can catch Spider-Man: No Way Home - The More Fun Stuff Version with 11 more minutes of new footage when it opens on September 2. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Fandango website.