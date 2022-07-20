When Spider-Man: No Way Home premiered last December it was any comic book fan’s dream come to life with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Web-Heads joining Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in a multiverse battle for the ages. Even though we have had a handful of Marvel TV series and films released since then, fans can’t stop talking about this once-in-a-lifetime experience. Because of that, Sony Pictures recently announced a new cut of the film, Spider-Man: No Way Home-The More Fun Stuff Version that would be hitting theaters this Labor Day weekend in the US and Canada. Now Sony has announced the international screenings for the new cut.

The dates for the new cut make it feel like this is a tour for your favorite rock group with the screenings kicking off in Indonesia on August 31. The film then heads to places like Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Hong Kong, New Zealand, and the US on September 1. On September 2 No Way Home will be in India, the UK, Turkey, Vietnam, and Taiwan. Other important dates include the film being shown on September 7 in Brazil and France, September 8 in Germany and Singapore, September 9 in Japan, September 18 in Italy, and September 23 in Spain. The new cut will end its run on October 6 in South Korea.

The More Fun Stuff Version will be adding newly extended and deleted scenes into the film. Referring to the “Fun Stuff”, that probably means we are getting more of the Spider-Men together and fighting in the epic Statue of Liberty final showdown. This cut also helped celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the Spider-Man character as well as the 20th Anniversary of the wall crawler’s big screen debut in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man. No Way Home felt like a giant celebration of this iconic superhero in its original state so thinking about what they could add to this already amazing adventure should have anyone’s spider-sense tingling in excitement.

While it’s unclear if the film is only getting one day in each country/territory or if each announced date is just the start date of the film’s run, it's a safe bet that this new cut will also get some kind of home media release. Especially since these 30-plus dates and locations are going to sell out quickly when tickets do eventually go on sale. Spider-Man: No Way Home-The More Fun Stuff Version is swinging back into theaters worldwide this August through October. While we anxiously wait for tickets to go on sale, you can view the full list of dates down below.

The original version of No Way Home is also available to own on VOD and Blu-ray now. Check out the screenings dates and a clip from the film below: