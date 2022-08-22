Ahead of the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home - The More Fun Stuff Version, the extended cut of the original, Sony has released a new poster for the movie with a lot of fun stuff! The new poster features all three Peters - Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire - making it the first poster to feature three generations of Spider-Man. The poster also features Zendaya’s MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan, Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May, along with Benedict Wong’s Sorcerer Supreme Wong. While Alfred Molina isn’t featured, his Doc Ock tentacles wrap themselves around the whole image that also features Jamie Fox’s Electro, Willem Dafoe’s Goblin, and others from the web slingers' rogues gallery.

The poster is a refreshing change from the movie’s previous promotional material that left out many big players in order to minimize spoilers and maintain a better viewing experience for average fans. The Avengers-style poster is a perfect blend of the multiverse feels, combined with the "Where's Waldo" effect.

No Way Home marks the completion of Holland’s MCU trilogy and gives him a clean slate to start over. It is also commended for bringing the three generations of Spider-Man together, and giving us the first glimpse of the web slinger’s multiversal adventures. The movie follows Peter Parker after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home, where his identity has been revealed and he tries to correct the situation with Doctor Strange’s help. However, a spell goes awry and starts cracking open the multiverse, via which the other Spider-Men and their villains make their way into the MCU’s Earth 616. The movie also marked Venom’s (Tom Hardy) first MCU outing, and Cox’s Daredevil debut in the MCU.

These high-profile cameos coupled with the high nostalgia quotient of the movie made it Sony’s most successful Spider-Man movie yet, by grossing $1.9 billion dollars at the global box office. With the box office numbers, it became the third highest grossing movie domestically and the sixth highest grossing movie of all time worldwide. The audience gave the movie a 98 percent approval rating, and it earned a 93 percent from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Spider-Man: No Way Home - The More Fun Stuff Version, with 11 more minutes of new footage, opens on September 2. The tickets go on sale on August 23. Meanwhile, check out the new poster and official trailer below: