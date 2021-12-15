The box office forecast for Marvel’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is finally starting to take shape. Sony Pictures is now forecasting a weekend box office debut of $150 million for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the latest MCU adventure that promises to smash pandemic records.

While it’s a bit short of the $190-to-$200 million originally forecast for the film, Spider-Man: No Way Home could still be an early Christmas gift that keeps on giving for movie theater chains, Sony, and Marvel Studios. Sony decided to keep their box office forecast for the film modest, with a three-day prediction between $130 and $150 million in ticket sales. According to Variety, box office forecasters have noted that the emergence of the Omicron variant could dampen ticket sales a bit.

The box office has stalled in recent weeks. Even Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story did poorly at the box office last weekend, struggling to a first-place finish of only $10 million. With the slump in ticket sales, theater chains are looking for Spider-Man to bring people back to the theaters, which is why, even with a lower-than-expected box office forecast, Spider-Man: No Way Home is still predicted to be the first film in the pandemic era to rake in over $100 million domestically at the box office.

The closest any film has come to that benchmark was Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which brought in $90 million in its opening weekend, and would certainly be the highest-grossing opening weekend for a Marvel film this year if the forecast goes as predicted. Spider-Man: No Way Home could also be the highest-grossing film of the MCU trilogy, topping 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming’s $117 million opening weekend. The film could even be within striking distance to dethrone Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man 3, which currently sits as the highest-grossing Spider-Man opening at $151 million.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to be released on December 17.

