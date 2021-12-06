Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe don’t need to wonder where Spider-Man: No Way Home fits in the timeline, as the upcoming sequel starts exactly where the Spider-Man: Far From Home mid-credits scene ended. The reveal was made by star Tom Holland during a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show but is also included in the newly-released press notes for the upcoming MCU film.

In the mid-credits of Far From Home, J. Jonah Jameson (J. K. Simmons) reveals Spider-Man’s identity for the whole world after being convinced by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) that the Web-Crawler is a villain. We’ve known for a while that No Way Home would deal with the effects the reveal has on Peter’s life for a while. However, the two movies are more intimately connected than we thought, as No Way Home starts at the same freeze-frame where Far From Home ends. In Holland’s words, “What's cool about this film is it picks up right after the second one finishes. So the second one finishes with a freeze-frame of Spider-Man, the third one starts with the same freeze-frame.”

Marvel producer Kevin Feige also confirmed the timing of No Way Home via the film's recently-released press notes, saying, "No Way Home starts immediately after the events of Far From Home, which was always something we wanted to do in a story – start right immediately at that moment. We’re finally able to do that here, and it doesn’t go well for Peter. As he starts his senior year, it is very chaotic and a dichotomy to where we met him in Homecoming, walking into his sophomore year."

Image via Sony Pictures

RELATED:‌ Tom Holland Knows Which MCU Character Is the New Owner of Avengers Tower, But He's Not Telling

That leads to an important question: will Spider-Man drop an F-bomb in theaters? Right at the beginning of the movie? Far From Home’s mid-credit scene ends with Peter’s reaction to his identity reveal, which leads him to scream a loud “What the f”. Of course, the scene is cut before Spider-Man can curse, but it would be fun if No Way Home began with just a “uck!” It’s highly unlikely, but one can dream.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will also destroy the barriers of the Multiverse when Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is enlisted to erase Spider-Man’s real identity from everyone’s memory. Unfortunately, the spell doesn’t work and instead brings visitors from other realities into the MCU.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will feature Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, and, as recently revealed, Thomas Haden Church's Sandman and Rhys Ifans' Lizard. All these villains come from previous iterations of the Web Crawler, exactly one bad guy for each pre-MCU film — three starring Tobey Maguire as the titular hero, and the other two led by Andrew Garfield. While only villains were confirmed to be a part of No Way Home, fans also speculate that Maguire and Garfield will also be part of the upcoming film, although the stars deny it.

No Way Home also sees the return of Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as May Parker, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Benedict Wong as Wong, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, and Angourie Rice as Betty Brant. Jon Watts returns to direct this third installment, based on a script written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, who both penned the previous two films.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters this December 17.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home': New Footage Gives Closer Look at Willem Dafoe's New Green Goblin Suit Willem Dafoe teased new details about his Green Goblin suit in a panel with Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email